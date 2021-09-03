KINGMAN – The Mohave County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Sept. 7 will consider accepting $5 million from the Arizona Department of Administration for the creation of a Coordinated Reentry Planning Services Program at the Mohave County jail.
According to the meeting agenda, the opportunity was created through legislation passed in 2021. Fiscal year 2021-22 saw $10 million allocated for the establishment of reentry planning services programs, with $5 million earmarked for Mohave County.
According to the legislation, the process provides the opportunity for persons booked into the jail to be connected with behavioral health and substance use disorder treatment providers. Utilized would be a cross-system recidivism tracking database incorporating data obtained from pre-arrest diversion programs, reentry screenings and reentry planning.
The jail would work with the county, cities and other bodies such as the courts to create an information exchange mechanism including reentry planning efforts.
The program must also “allow county and community-wide collaborative efforts to be established and maintained for jail reentry planning services that include treatment, peer support, housing, transportation and employment services, and all branches of the criminal justice and court systems through the development of a new or the extension of an existing coalition.”
Post-release treatment engagement would be addressed through working agreements with partners where treatment providers would utilize the recidivism tracking database. That data would be used to identify needs and referrals.
Also required under the legislation is the creation of a committee to develop the program’s policies and procedures, including eligibility criteria, and program implementation and operation.
Required participants in that committee include law enforcement agency representatives; a representative of the program services provider; a public defender or their designee; a prosecutor or their designee; a presiding superior court judge or their designee; a clerk of the court or their designee; and other stakeholders.
