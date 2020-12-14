The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to meet in February to discuss a possible fee increase for users of the Horizon Six Improvement District’s water system. It’s an increase residents may not want, but the alternative is one they can’t afford.
The community’s water system is now almost 37 years old, and has fallen into disrepair. All five of the system’s pressure-release valves are now inoperable, and of the system’s 38 air-release valves only a handful remain operable, according to statements last month by Mohave County civil engineers. The system’s water pressure has remained so inconsistent that last summer, the Lake Havasu City Fire Department ended a longstanding fire protection agreement for the district.
Repairs could take years to complete, and could cost an estimated $2.19 million. As of this month, the district’s maintenance reserve fund held less than $35,000.
In November, members of the Horizon Six community gathered to discuss a possible bond for the district. A bond would provide immediate funding for the community to hire an engineer to assess actual damages and repair needs for the district.
The bond would require a payment of $176 by Horizon Six residents per lot, but the ultimate benefit for the district could keep bills relatively low for the community. That bond would also require petition signatures from more than half of the community’s more than 300 residents. As of this week, about 40 residents have signed that petition.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors agreed on Monday to schedule a Feb. 16 meeting to discuss raising water rates in the Horizon Six Improvement District, in lieu of a bond, to cover assessment and repair expenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.