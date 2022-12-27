Mohave County Board of Supervisors

From left, Mohave County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Jean Bishop, Supervisor Ron Gould of District 5 and County Manager Sam Elters listen to a presentation during a meeting.

 Today’s News-Herald file photo

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to decide on the new location of the county morgue after directing staff to look at placing it on the county’s campus in Kingman.

Despite county staff advising supervisors to not place the morgue at the county administration property located at 700 W. Beale St. — citing a need for privacy, security, a central location and ventilation due to potential odors — supervisors insisted on more locations to consider.

