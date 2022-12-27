KINGMAN – The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to decide on the new location of the county morgue after directing staff to look at placing it on the county’s campus in Kingman.
Despite county staff advising supervisors to not place the morgue at the county administration property located at 700 W. Beale St. — citing a need for privacy, security, a central location and ventilation due to potential odors — supervisors insisted on more locations to consider.
The board will hear three more options within the county administration vicinity to construct the new facility on Tuesday, Jan 3.
The Fiscal Year 2022 budget for the facility is $3 million and for FY 2023 the board confirmed it will bring medical examiner services in-house and added an additional $2 million to the fund.
After visiting a variety of other county morgues throughout the state, staff initially proposed five locations for supervisors to choose from, but they did not choose any at the meeting. Proposed locations on five acres for the facility included land on Shinarump Drive, Oatman Highway east or west of Shinarump Drive, Yucca Drive in the Griffith Industrial Park and the I-40 exit 13 interchange.
Based on location proposals, acreage could range from five acres to 40 acres.
According to the agenda, three locations ranging from 1.54 acres to 2.49 acres within the county’s administrative campus and jail campus will be presented to supervisors. Acreage for the proposed locations is significantly smaller than off-campus proposals.
However, the cost of construction compared to the money in the budget also raised concerns at a previous meeting. A potential lack of space, particularly if a mass casualty situation were to occur, also caused staff to suggest other locations off campus.
“We understand these are mandated services; these are not optional. We’ve taken them seriously from the beginning,” County Manager Sam Elters said. “With money, you can do just about anything and an engineer can do it. We were trying to find a facility where we did not have to spend on ventilation and other amenities.”
Elters argued that the 700 W. Beale St. should be reserved for future developments and county needs that would be more suitable for the site than a morgue.
“We want to incorporate what we learned into our decision-making process,” Elters said. “This facility (County Administration Building) must serve us for our needs in the future, and we have an opportunity to start from scratch and locate (the morgue) where it’s most suitable.”
