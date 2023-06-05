Mohave County could be facing a potential budgetary crisis, with a predicted $18.5 million budget deficit by 2025. Now the county’s governing board is struggling to find a means of facing that crisis - Or, at least, to agree on one.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors met on Monday to discuss the planned FY 2024 budget. County finance officials submitted a tentative budget last month, which began with a $4 million budget deficit due to a substantial rise in inflation within the past year. Supervisors debated possible ways of meeting the deficit this week.
Between raising taxes, making cuts to county services or implementing new taxes, the board was unable to reach a decision on whether to approve this week’s preliminary budget. Further discussion on the FY 24 budget was ultimately tabled until the board’s June 19 meeting in Kingman.
A grim picture
According to Mohave County Financial Services Director Luke Mournian, inflation had a widespread impact on county operations this year, with a 20% increase in expenses since July 2019. Mournian says that for some of the county’s expenses, prices may have increased as much as 40%.
Under the proposed FY 24 budget, finance officials have recommended a $42.6 million primary tax levy, compared to $40.3 million last year, with no change in property tax rates. In addition to increases in primary property taxes, the budget calls for the deferment of a planned new Mohave County morgue, which would put Mohave County safely in the black for the next year.
But under the proposed budget, the county’s finances would remain stable ONLY for the next year. With few other capital projects to defer, and inflation expected to further increase, FY 2025 will prove a far greater challenge for county officials.
“We wanted to make very clear the picture moving ahead for the next several years,” Mournian said on Monday. “The primary mechanism for balancing the FY 24 budget is taking the $5 million morgue project and deferring $450,000 of that until the next fiscal year. That gets us to a net positive of about $260,000 for the FY 24 budget, based on maintaining the current tax levy rate of 1.7547%.
Without an additional means of revenue, Mournian says the county will face an $18.5 million budgetary deficit at the beginning of FY 25, starting with a $54.13 million General Fund balance and ending the fiscal year with a $35.6 million balance. With each successive year, the General Fund would diminish as net revenues continue to fall.
A possible solution
According to Mournian, public safety and law enforcement expenditures comprise about 36% of spending from the county’s general fund, accounting for about $44.5 million in spending from this year’s budget alone. But a possible new excise tax could ease the burden of that expense on county residents.
“We explored the idea of a general county excise tax that is completely dedicated to funding law enforcement and public safety,” Mournian said on Monday. “The county is growing, and the demands for services are growing along with the county. We need to adequately fund the sheriff’s office and the remainder of Mohave County’s public safety needs.”
According to Mournian, a quarter-cent general county excise tax would not only alleviate the future strain on Mohave County’s budget, but allow Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster to achieve a goal he’s hoped to accomplish since Schuster was elected in 2017 - To replenish his office’s ranks, and fill positions long vacant within his department.
An excise tax is an additional sales tax applied to specific goods sold countywide, which are often applied to things like alcohol, tobacco or gasoline. Mournian says that a quarter-cent excise tax would allow the county to lower primary property tax levy rates for local residents, while still meeting the county’s budgetary needs. If implemented this year, the excise tax would take effect Jan. 1, and expire on Dec. 31, 2043.
According to Mournian, about 60% of that tax (approximately $360 million over the next 20 years) would be paid by non-residents.
“People that are coming here to recreate on Lake Havasu or down in Bullhead on the river, people that are just passing through on the interstate construction projects the state is building … all of those things would generate excise tax revenue.”
But applying such a tax would require unanimous approval by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors - And not all of the board’s members were convinced.
A hard pill to swallow
Mohave County Supervisor Ron Gould derided the suggestion of applying a new tax to Mohave County residents or visitors on Monday, and a body of spectators at Monday’s meeting appeared to share his views as statements by Gould were met with occasional applause.
“Rather than going through the budget and making cuts here and there, (staff) took the easy way out,” Gould said. “(Staff) came back with a plan to convince (me) why I should implement a sales tax.”
Gould appeared to accuse county finance officials of attaching their proposal to public safety as a means of inflating the need for an excise tax in Mohave County.
“And there is no way that 60% of that sales tax is getting paid by tourists,” Gould said. “They don’t buy cars here, they’re not buying that taxable item … I’ve continued to see this for the 20 years I’ve been in politics. This 60% number gets bantered around, with no backup behind it. It’s just going to create more room for government spending.”
Mournian reiterated the impact of inflation on Mohave County’s budget. And there may be little fat left to be trimmed a year from now.
“We do not see a lot of room for decreasing the expense side of the equation,” Mournian said. “It’s just as when we go to the grocery store: The cost of groceries is going up. When we go to the gas pump, the cost of fuel has increased. Those costs have also gone up for the county, and some of that is within our control. But looking at the sizeable deficit next year, there’s not $18 million worth of cuts that can be made. There simply is not, without reducing services in a significant manner.”
Some board members in favor, but all must agree
Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter appeared to favor a possible excise tax at Monday’s meeting, as an effort to meet a predicted financial crisis.
“I see it as a good thing to lower the property tax rate for people that actually live here,” Lingenfelter said. “I think it’s a good thing to have a small sales tax that’s 100% dedicated to fully fund our law enforcement, which is a top priority for all our citizens. And it balances the budget. If we don’t have the courage to try something new that we think we’ll work … (Mournian) has already told us what’s in store next year. I don’t want to be in that position - To try to solve an $18.5 million deficit. That doesn’t sound like leadership to me.”
Supervisor Jean Bishop lamented Gould’s objection to the proposed excise tax at this week’s meeting. For the county to approve a 20-year excise tax, all members of the county’s governing board must vote in favor of it.
“It seems like this board is always fighting really, really hard to lower property taxes,” Lingenfelter said. “And most years, that’s exactly what we’ve done. We’ve lowered them, and we’ve lowered them, and now we find ourselves in this situation. We can keep lowering property taxes, with the threat of not having the ability to raise sales taxes. Supervisor Gould has made it clear that we’re never going to be able to do that as long as he’s on the board. So where do we go from here? We have to pay the bills, right?”
How did we get into this mess?
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted Monday in favor of continuing their discussion on this year’s budget, and possible solutions, at the board’s June 19 meeting in Kingman.
But as the county considers ways of navigating its predicament, Supervisor Buster Johnson, of Lake Havasu City, recounted how he feels the county arrived in that predicament to begin with.
“We find ourselves millions in the hole,” Johnson said. “We balanced our budget with sweeps of internal funds going back to 2015, with $3 million swept from the Vehicle Replacement Fund. In 2016, $555,880 was swept from the Communication Services Fund, $167,407 was swept from the Janitorial Services fund, and $901,956 was swept from the Motor Pool and Fleet Services Fund.”
Johnson said that the county has continued to deplete internal funds in an effort to balance its budget for years, while simultaneously failing to update fee schedules for county services.
“We’re not collecting the amount needed to cover the cost of jail fees,” Johnson said. “We’re not collecting the amount needed to cover the cost to house city inmates in our jails. The Planning and Zoning Commission brought a new fee schedule to us back in 2017, which was supposed to cover 100% of operational costs. The board repealed those fees before they were brought back again in June of 2018. When we finally approved them, the county ended up recouping only 70% of its costs.”
Johnson said the county continues to pay lobbyists to argue for Mohave County’s interests in Phoenix, while the state of Arizona has swept more than $19 million in funding that had been intended for allocation to Mohave County. And the burden of those sweeps has ultimately fallen on local homeowners.
“Now we’re presented with a budget that is $4 million short, and has almost $4 million in new spending,” Johnson said. “We cannot do a budget today that does not address the $18 million deficit we’re facing next year. We should be looking at no new initiatives, the freezing of all general fund new hires, and the stoppage of all new building projects. Hopefully we can come together as a board and get the county back on sound financial footing.”
