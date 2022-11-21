This year’s general election was largely won by Democratic candidates, according to the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office. But in Mohave County, those results are still up in the air as county officials this week declined to canvass this year’s election results.
Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius, of Bullhead City, said on Monday that counties including Yavapai, Gila, Cochise and Mohave County - which collectively comprise about 9% of Arizona’s population - have been asked by Republican officials to delay their canvass of this year’s election results.
Under Arizona statute, those counties will have until Nov. 28 to certify the results of this year’s general election, and state certification of the election results is scheduled to take place Dec. 5. If Mohave County does not canvass the results compiled by the Mohave County Elections Department, the Arizona Secretary of State may seek a judge’s order to compel the Mohave County Board of Supervisors to do so.
Unofficially, the election results indicated victory earlier this month for governor-elect Katie Hobbs, with a return to the U.S. Senate for Mark Kelly. Less certain, however, remains the race between Republican Abraham Hamadeh and Kris Mayes for Arizona’s Attorney General. That election may go to a recount next month, unless delayed by a refusal by counties to canvass the state’s election results as of this week.
But according to Angius, that isn’t going to happen. Angius said at Monday’s meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors that a refusal to canvass the election results is a statement by GOP officials that will not extend past the Nov. 28 deadline.
“Whether we (canvass the election) today is more of a statement, just like in 2020,” Angius said. “If we don’t certify the results today, we’re basically making a statement of solidarity for other counties and the Arizona GOP … We’re mad. I’m mad. I think everyone in Mohave County should be mad.”
County GOP leads protest of Maricopa election
Mohave County GOP Chair Jeanne Kentch voiced her own frustration with this year’s election results, but applauded the county’s elections department for its local efforts.
“(Mohave County Elections Director Alan Tempert) did an excellent job,” Kentch said. “I was impressed all the way. It was fair and honest, and Mohave County is a great example throughout the state for how it should be done. ”
Kentch said this week that Mohave County voters have been disenfranchised by what she called mismanagement and dysfunction in Maricopa County.
“Mohave County’s votes have been worth less than they were prior to this vote,” Kentch said. “Maricopa County’s vote suppression is evidenced by voters that could not vote, and by tabulation machine malfunctions, and 48% of their voting centers stalling their counts. An investigation was started by the Arizona Attorney General just this last Friday because of their mismanagement.”
Mohave officials praise local election
Kingman resident Lisa Pickard served as a poll observer, and counted ballots in Mohave County during this month’s general election, and spoke at Monday’s meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.
“I was very impressed with how well-organized the operation was,” Pickard said. “Both political parties were always involved in each of the many processes to check that each and every ballot was counted and verified correctly.”
This month, 49,412 ballots were cast in this year’s general election, with 39,847 of those votes cast by Republicans; and 9,367 ballots cast by Democrats. With more than 500 elections workers maintaining polls and monitoring the results throughout Mohave County, the county’s efforts were unilaterally accepted by Mohave County officials and residents this week.
“I have no doubt in our election office,” Pickard said. “My hat is off to every single volunteer. I have the utmost confidence in our election.”
Luke Proudfoot, who serves as second vice-chair for the Mohave County Democratic Party, also lauded the county’s election process this week.
“This was even better than the primary,” Proudfoot said. “It went more smoothly, it was processed more smoothly and things went better. We had a lot more observers, we had a lot more people involved. The question is whether we should certify the results of the election in Mohave County, and I think very strongly that we should.”
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 against canvassing Mohave County’s election results on Monday. The board is expected to schedule a special meeting Friday in Kingman to officially canvass this year’s election results.
