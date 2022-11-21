Mohave County Board of Supervisors

From left, Mohave County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Jean Bishop, Supervisor Ron Gould of District 5 and County Manager Sam Elters listen to a presentation during a meeting.

 Today’s News-Herald file photo

This year’s general election was largely won by Democratic candidates, according to the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office. But in Mohave County, those results are still up in the air as county officials this week declined to canvass this year’s election results.

Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius, of Bullhead City, said on Monday that counties including Yavapai, Gila, Cochise and Mohave County - which collectively comprise about 9% of Arizona’s population - have been asked by Republican officials to delay their canvass of this year’s election results.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.