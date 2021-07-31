City and county officials could address the region’s possibly meager supply of affordable housing this year, with a call for discussion on the issue by one Mohave County supervisor.
Next week, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to discuss and possibly approve a roundtable discussion proposed by District One Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter, who was elected to the board last year.
Lingenfelter hopes to discuss the ongoing availability of affordable housing in Mohave County with municipal, business and county officials within the next several months.
“I don’t know how bad the situation may or may not be,” Lingenfelter said Thursday evening. “My first goal for workforce housing is getting all of the professionals in the county, and from the cities, around the table to talk about what they’re experiencing; and really assess the situation together as a region.”
The lack of available, affordable housing has created a negative impact on local economies and the business community in Lake Havasu City, according to statements this week by Havasu officials. And according to Lingenfelter, housing is an area that needs to be further explored.
“We need a clearer understanding of where we are in this region,” Lingenfelter said. “I want to have a meeting publicly noticed so the supervisors and municipal leaders in this region who are interested in attending can do so. In District One, employers are already feeling the pressure for getting more workforce housing, and it’s an issue that we need to get in front of.”
And according to Assistant to the Lake Havasu City Manager Anthony Kozlowski, the lack of available affordable housing is especially felt in Havasu.
If the Mohave County Board of Supervisors approves Lingenfelter’s roundtable proposal, Kozlowski says Havasu will work with county officials to address the issue locally.
“Ongoing conversations with state and local representatives continue to be had in order to help mitigate the lack of workforce housing throughout the community,” Kozlowski said. “Lake Havasu City continues to be a popular destination for home buyers and housing inventory has been unable to keep up with the growing demand.”
Lake Havasu City property values have surged in Lake Havasu City over the past several years, according to statistics from the Lake Havasu Association of Realtors. Median home prices increased by about 28% since last July, to about $424,000 for a single-family residence in Havasu, while active real estate listings have fallen since last year.
In June 2020, there were 580 active single-family residential listings. One year later, the Realtors Association showed 450 listings. But even though the number of active residential listings fell in June, the total number of sold homes in Havasu rose during the first six months of 2021. From this January through June, 1270 single-family homes were sold in Havasu – compared to 1015 sold during the same period last year.
According to Kozlowski, the lack of workforce housing in Havasu has created challenges for local businesses, and the city government is working with developers to prioritize opportunities for new housing developments that benefit working-class residents.
“With the high price of homes in the area, including rental prices, the squeeze is felt almost acutely by middle-class and working-class residents in the area,” Kozlowski said. “As a community that relies on the hospitality industry, it is important that we work with industry leaders to help mitigate the issue.”
According to Lingenfelter, multiple construction projects in the Kingman area, representing a multimillion-dollar investment and which are expected to take several years to complete, could create additional jobs in Mohave County – but only if there is housing for that workforce to occupy.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors could vote to approve Lingenfelter’s proposed discussion with local leaders at its next meeting Monday in Kingman.
(5) comments
From my perspective the value of real-estate has always been determined by what the buyer is willing to pay the seller for a certain piece of property. That could be a $75,000 mobile home sitting on a $100,000 lot or a $400,000 home sitting on that same $100,000 lot. The differences are easily recognized and buyers will buy and pay for what they want. So to me it is not the cost of the land which only slightly changes but rather what we put ON THE land that really matters. And of course the amount of land we have is limited by our access to that land since the government own or controls most of the Western United States. Here is what I suggest.
As a minimum only stick built or Modular Homes permanently attached to a foundation be permitted in future subdivisions. Furthermore, serious consideration should be given to the use of automated construction techniques. The below link is just one such area to examine.
https://esub.com/blog/reshaping-the-construction-industry-automation-tools-and-technology/
Build an industry in Mohave County don't just hire a bunch of temporary workers which are gone once construction is completed. Build permanent not temporary worker skills
As the old saying goes, work smarter not harder and while we are at it, make sure the homes are superinsulated and advanced water conservation methods are designed into the homes. The costs will come down.
Glad California people came in and bought homes. Now we can get this city cleaned up. First thing get rid of the chain link fences.
Why are you worried about Havasu. You said you're moving to Scottsdale.
nl - [thumbdown][spam][offtopic][ban][thumbdown]
What assurance is there that locals are buying these tiny homes?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.