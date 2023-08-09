Travis Lingenfelter

Mohave County Board Chairman Travis Lingenfelter.

For 15 years, Mohave County has opposed efforts to establish federal protection for more than a million acres of land west of the Grand Canyon. And although the county’s objections went unheeded this week, they didn’t go unheard.

President Biden on Tuesday announced the creation of the country's newest national monument, which will encompass 917,618 acres of land in Coconino County, as well as Mohave County’s 1st supervisory district - Reduced from the monument’s original proposed size of 1.1 million acres. According to Mohave County District 1 Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter, the monument’s scope in Mohave County was reduced by 186,000 acres due to the county’s long standing objections.

(13) comments

Joe Joseph

j/k; If it were a Monument to TRUMP, would they be fighting against it?

Report
HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

"Lingenfelter this week publicly stated his continued interest in working with local indigenous tribes to identify and protect possible cultural sites in Mohave County."

He hasn't done one thing to work with our indigenous tribes to protect known cultural sites in Mohave county...

Report
Joe Joseph

"It is a violation of our U.S. Constitution for the federal government to hold and management so much land in the U.S. West"

(If this is true, then what is the right thing to do? Post on a message board, of course!)

Report
Travis Lingenfelter

It is good that we got the private and state trust lands omitted. However, the federal lands that were included in the Baaj national monument designation still present a problem, not only because it bans critical minerals required for U.S. national security, but also for our Mohave County ranchers and how the monument designation will affect their access to leased grazing lands and rights to water for their livestock and the wildlife in the area, which all drink from stock ponds that are maintained by our ranching community.

The Antiquities Act was never meant to be used by one man to simply stick a pin 📍 on map and declare vast swaths of our states’ lands as new national monuments. This was Biden’s 5th monument designation. It is a violation of our U.S. Constitution for the federal government to hold and management so much land in the U.S. West. The federal government was never meant to have any of our lands here in the U.S. West aside from those lands that were donated in compromise with Washington, D.C., and deemed necessary for the sake of providing for the defense of our nation. All other rights to our lands in the U.S. West, aside from those specific allowances, belong solely to the states.

The states in the U.S. West that are likeminded should organize and make a unified push for the federal government to release federally held lands in the West to the states. The states are able to manage the health and welfare of our lands far better than bureaucrats in D.C.

Report
Mohave Crone

So you, Borrelli, Gosar, etc LIED when you said Mohave County Representatives had NO input in this designation? Once again it isn’t about representing your constituents which also includes tribal members, it’s about serving your pals or others who don’t even live here, who want to take all the resources from our lands, file bankruptcy and leave a big mess to clean up. This designation will not affect the ranchers and the amount of uranium reserves in the area amounts to 1.3% of total U.S. reserves so it is insignificant to National Security. Also, despite the new protections, the designation of a national monument won't infringe on existing mining claims that predated the 2012 ban. So stop the BS Supervisor Lingenfelter.

Report
Joe Joseph

Do NOT follow the money.

Report
HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

Boy, he sure changed his story from yesterday, didn't he!

Report Add Reply
Mohave Crone

Yes HG, he did. Frankly, all of Mohave County should be angry that the County facilities, staff and funds were used to host this spectacle and that the whole time our representatives were on the stage railing about the Biden Admin ignoring Mohave County, THEY KNEW THE EXACT OPPOSITE WAS TRUE. Every Supervisor, every legislator, every representative who took part in that spectacle should be ashamed and frankly do not deserve to be reelected. It makes you wonder how many times in the past they’ve lied to manipulate their constituents.

Report
HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

Travis, you're only fooling the MAGA republicans with your BS. You talk out of both sides of your mouth and act like you care about the citizens when it's easy to see that you represent mining and free use of federal lands by the ranchers. The only reason there are open and beautiful lands in Northern Arizona is because the federal government has managed and maintained the land. Keeping greedy politicians and business interests from capitalizing on our nation's lands.

Report
HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

I thought I read somewhere that Mohave County was ignored about this new National Monument???

Report
Joe Joseph

Losers loudly and proudly claim moral victories.

Report
HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

Joe - More like, talking out both sides of their mouths….

Report
Joe Joseph

I'll go along with that!

Report

