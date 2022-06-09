KINGMAN – The Mohave County Board of Supervisors unanimously denied the request to rezone a 40-acre lot from agriculture residential to commercial recreation to accommodate an exotic animal facility in the Cedar Hills area.
At the Monday meeting, over a dozen locals spoke in opposition of the rezone. The applicants, Bob and Bonnie Ringo, requested the rezone to accommodate their exotic big cat sanctuary.
The proposed facility is an end-of-life facility for the remaining 11 large cats and six smaller cats, according to the May 11 Mohave County Planning and Zoning meeting. The spokespeople, who were not present at the Monday meeting, for the Ringos said the Oregon couple wants to move to Arizona to retire and move their cat sanctuary with them.
Individuals neighboring the property raised concerns about safety for people and livestock in the area. According to county staff, 27 letters were received in opposition, along with two petitions with nearly 250 signatures in opposition. Staff received six letters in support of the rezone.
Supervisor Jean Bishop of District 4 spoke as a Cedar Hills resident in opposition of the rezoning due to safety reasons at the May 11 meeting. At the Monday meeting Bishop also said the owners of Keepers of the Wild talked about taking the cats if the Ringos wanted to retire to the area. However, the Ringos see the cats as pets.
Bishop also said the area is open range, so cattle could roam to the fence line. Multiple opponents cited fears over their livestock being harmed if the tigers got out and said the noise would scare their livestock.
Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter of District 1 said he has researched the topic and does not support the rezone.
“It’s not a good fit,” Lingenfelter said.
Opponents also raised concerns about noise, heat, monsoon season and public safety personnel capability in response to an emergency. The security of animals and humans in the same residential area was continuously voiced.
At the May 11 meeting, the spokespeople said the cages would have a water-misting system to keep the cats cool. They said several vets have been chosen to care for the cats.
When asked why the Ringos chose Cedar Hills, the spokespeople said the sanctuary cannot be “off the grid” due to the electricity use and their food supplier. The cats would have gotten day-old meat from Walmart.
Individuals also worried what would become of the commercial land if the Ringos decided to move. Opponents also raised concerns about a business being built in the residential area.
“The wants of one family should not outweigh the wants of the rest of the community,” opponent Marty Shaw said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.