The Mohave County Board of Supervisors has approved new rates and fees for county parks as well as the Mohave County Fairgrounds.
Many rates and fees for local parks will remain the same, though some changes have been made, including at Hualapai Mountain Park. Set to take effect Jan. 2 are a $5 snow-day fee for persons ages 12 and older, as well as a daily fee of $300 for recreation area one, an increase from the previous fee of $175 during the week, and $275 on weekends and holidays.
Recreation areas two and three will experience a similar change, with daily fees proposed to increase to $200 from $125 during the week. The current fee for weekends is already $200.
The majority of daily cabin rentals will also see an increase of $15 to their fees, which aligns with the current weekend and holiday rates. In general, weekend and holiday rates at Hualapai Mountain Park have been removed.
Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter of District 1 inquired if the county has ever considered offering discounted park rates to county residents, “those that pay the majority of property taxes,” with out-of-state visitors being charged a higher fee.
Public Works Director Steven Latoski explained that the county still offers an annual parks pass for $40, and $20 after July 1, for county residents.
“That has been in effect and has not changed,” he said. “We are not proposing to change that pricing.”
The board in August voted to terminate the county’s lease with the Mohave County Fair Association for the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd., effective immediately. A few days later, the board voted 3-2, with Supervisor Buster Johnson of District 3 and Supervisor Ron Gould of District 5 dissenting, to not assume operations of the fairgrounds until 2022. Supervisors then approved a six-faceted transition plan on Oct. 18.
Approved in relation to the fairgrounds include a monthly horse stall fee at $300 and a change from the association’s rate of $200 to 10% of the rental for non-refundable bookings. The daily rates for buildings A, B and C will see a $100 increase from $400 to $500.
While the association charged $350 for the rodeo arena with a booth, that cost is now set to increase to $500 upon the county taking over control of the fairgrounds.
There are also some reductions in the proposed rates and fees. Those include a reduction from $200 to $100 for daily kitchen fees, a decrease for grandstands usage from $1,200 to $1,000 and a decrease from $350 to $250 for the show arena with the booth.
Chairman Buster Johnson of District 3 asked Latoski why county staff recommended decreasing the cost of grandstand rentals, as he believed that was a cost that should increase. His concern was over a potential loss of money.
“We did lower that from $1,200 to $1,000,” Latoski said. “However, we did increase daily rental rates for some of the larger exhibition-type buildings. That really was just a reflection of our scan of what was a limited amount of county fees, but none of the other counties had grandstand rentals of that magnitude at $1,200.”
The board voted unanimously to approve the new rates and fees.
