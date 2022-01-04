The Mohave County Board of Supervisors on Monday received a report on operations at Mohave Valley-Fort Mohave Community Park, at the request of former Board Chairman Buster Johnson.
The park came under scrutiny last year after Johnson noted possible issues with the facility’s upkeep. The park has been operated by an independent park committee since May 2020, under a $50,000 annual county stipend.
As a condition of that funding, the committee is required to provide a list of expenses and an detailed report of those expenses. According to Mohave County Public Works Director Steve Latoski at Monday’s board meeting, the committee has provided invoices for those expenses last June, but has yet to submit an operations report to accompany them.
A park committee member appeared before the board on Monday, and promised to rectify the matter in the near future.
Johnson’s interest in the facility arose in October, when he visited the location and noted possible safety concerns and closed bathrooms at the facility.
The 39-acre park is home to the county’s largest ADA-compliant playground, as well as Arizona’s largest dog park. It has also hosted local soccer, baseball, pickleball tournaments in recent years. As of this week, a new well and water pump had been installed at the facility, which will become operational as soon as they are connected to a Mohave Electric power grid.
