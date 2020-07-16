Face masks have been required at all Mohave County buildings since early July, but an amendment to allow for those with medical exemptions was made to the policy Thursday.
Face shields have been a topic of discussion throughout multiple county departments, Assistant Health Director Melissa Palmer said during a special Board of Supervisors meeting Thursday afternoon. According to the Centers for Disease Control, “face shields are designed to be used in conjunction with other PPE, namely masks,” Lynne Valentine, nursing services manager, said.
“They do say that they should not be used as a substitute for a mask,” Valentine said. “If they are used in lieu of a mask, they should be enclosed underneath the chin… By wearing masks, we’re trying to prevent our respiratory droplets from being expelled, and when they’re open on the bottom, then you’re not able to contain the droplets.”
Supervisor Buster Johnson mentioned his concern for citizens that have medical exemptions for the face mask policy and community mandates. He suggested that allowing face shields could provide an alternative option for those individuals that still provides some protection, adding that the policy change is “imperative.”
“Not only would that protect people that have breathing problems,” Johnson said, “it’s just one more partial layer to keep our people safe.”
Deputy County Attorney Ryan Esplin agreed, citing Title Two of the Americans With Disabilities Act.
“What that says, in essence, is that government services [and] government programs must be open equally to all persons, regardless of disability,” Esplin explained, adding that “reasonable accommodations” must be provided for individuals with disabilities, allowing them to participate and utilize government services.
“The Board has stated that any persons entering a Mohave County building are to wear a mask, unless they have an exemption... I see this face shield as a reasonable accommodation for persons who are exempt from the mask requirement,” Esplin said. “It is not to replace it for people who can wear a mask.”
He also mentioned that other accommodations can be offered as well, depending on the situation, such as handling things over the phone or via email instead of requiring an in-person visit.
“We’re getting more and more people that are testing positive in our county departments, and as you know, we’re short-staffed anyways, especially at the courts,” Johnson said. “If they lose some of their key people, it’s going to keep putting our courts farther and farther behind, which puts the burden on all of the people in our county that have anything to do with our courts.”
Ensuring access to both face masks and face shields is one hurdle that Mohave County will have to overcome with the new policy amendment.
Palmer said the county’s health department does not have “an abundant supply” of face shields on hand, so they’ll be working on stocking them in-house before offering them to each county department and building, depending on where the needs are.
The policy amendment was passed with a four-to-one approval, with Supervisor Hildy Angius voting against the change. The cost for the face shields will be allocated from the CARES funding that the county has received.
