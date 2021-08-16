Tonight, the Lake Havasu Unified School District Governing Board will be holding its first meeting since the start of the 2021-2022 school year.
At their meeting the school board will vote on supplemental stipends for staff such as coaches, scholarship funds from First Things First for the Little Knights preschool program and contacting the services of a nurse through Thrive Skilled Pediatric Care.
According to the District’s director of student services, Aggie Wolter, LHUSD currently has a school nurse at all eight of its schools. This nurse that the district is looking to hire as a contractor would work as one on one nurse.
“A one-to-one nurse focuses on the intensive needs of one student at a time and performs a variety of care based on the medical needs of the student,” Wolter explained.
Pay for this nurse will be funded from the IDEA Basic grant.
The LHUSD School Board will be meeting at District Office beginning at 6 p.m
