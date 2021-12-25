A seafood eatery in Lake Havasu City was recently forced to close the doors on its brick and mortar location as issues with the supply chain continue driving up the prices of products.
Mad Lobster, formerly located at The KAWS on McCulloch Boulevard, closed its doors for the final time at the restaurant hub on Dec. 17. According to owner Mustafa Pos, one of the main reasons for closing was the dramatic increase in the price of the restaurant’s titular food.
“I was buying (lobster) for around $325 a case then three months later it started to go up to $400, $425…” Pos said. “…the most expensive price I purchased a case for was $575.” But according to Pos, lobster was not the only product that was becoming more expensive to buy. Pos says that the price of foods like chicken and lamb have gone up but the price of paper products have soared.
“(The price) runs double for almost every disposable product,” Pos said. “Food containers, papers, napkins, straws and cups…it is not just one or two products.”
It’s not just the rising prices that have put a strain on business Pos says, but also a shrinking amount of options provided by his suppliers to pick from.“If you were supplying cooked chicken from 20 different companies…now you can only find two or three of those suppliers from that 20,” Pos said. “It is shrinking and shrinking.”
While Mad Lobster has closed its location the KAWS, Pos says that he will continue to take food trucks to festivals and events.
The Havasu Business column publishes each Sunday in Today’s News-Herald. Send your business news to Joey Postiglione at jpostiglione@havasunews.com.
