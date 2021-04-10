As vaccines become more plentiful in Mohave County, health officials may soon face the possibility of turning future doses away.
According to Mohave County Health Director Denise Burley, 72,642 doses of coronavirus vaccine have been given as of Monday. About 91.6% of the county’s vaccine supply has been used, and more is on the way. With pharmacies including Walmart and Costco now scheduled to receive federal allocations of the vaccine, Burley says vaccine supplies may soon outweigh the demand.
As supplies continue to increase, so will the number of available appointments among providers. But with more doses given, those appointments may soon go unfilled. Burley says that if that happens, unused doses may be sent to other counties in Arizona.
“If we get to the point where we get more than we’re able to use, we may have to turn away doses of the vaccine away,” Burley said. “We cannot take on more of the vaccine if providers already have enough, and the demand isn’t there.”
And although Mohave County officials have begun to see signs that demand for the vaccine may begin to diminish, that hasn’t happened yet.
“We’re starting to see same-day appointments, and the availability of those appointments will increase greatly,” Burley said at Monday’s meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.
According to Burley, the county’s goal will be to ensure that all residents who want the vaccine will be able to receive their doses – whether of the two-shot Moderna vaccine dispensed by health officials since January, or the recent single-shot variant offered by Johnson & Johnson.
At Sunrise Pharmacy, on McCulloch Boulevard, employees have noticed the impact of increased vaccine supply on appointment scheduling – but demand remained high at a free vaccination event held in the location’s parking lot Saturday morning.
“Demand hasn’t diminished yet, but we can tell it’s going to happen,” said Sunrise vaccine coordinator Kutlo Kesitilwe. “Six weeks ago there were more who needed the vaccine than we had shots to give. Now, we’re getting more and more vaccines and less who need them.”
According to Kesitilwe, however, Havasu residents are still eager to receive their first, second or only doses of the vaccine as of this week.
“People are showing up early for their appointments,” Kesitilwe said. “They really want the vaccine.”
Burley says that anyone who wishes to receive their dose of the vaccine should do so soon, before excess supply is turned away.
On Friday, Mohave County officials announced that 10,000 additional doses of the Moderna vaccine and 300 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine would become available to the county next week.
Even as vaccines become more plentiful, however, the crisis remains ongoing on Mohave County as of this weekend. According to county health officials, 18 new coronavirus cases were reported Friday, with one new death that took place in the Kingman service area.
All adults in Mohave County are now eligible to receive the vaccine. For more information about how to schedule an appointment for the vaccine, call 928-743-8665.
County residents are advised to maintain social distancing, avoid crowds, wear a mask or face covering and to wash their hands often.
