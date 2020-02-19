Lake Havasu City’s first K-9 unit in almost a decade participated in his first drug search last week, and now community members are raising support to continue his newfound role in the Lake Havasu City Police Department.
This year, the 3-year-old springer spaniel known as “Rocky” became the Lake Havasu City Police Department’s first and only K-9 since 2012, when the department’s K-9 program was disbanded due to budgetary shortfalls. Rocky participated in his first official police operation Feb. 11, when detectives served a search warrant at a home allegedly involved in the sale of narcotics.
Rocky was enlisted into the police force in January, thanks to a fundraising effort by former Western Arizona Humane Society board member Barbara Cross. Fundraising for Rocky continued Feb. 17-19 at College Street Brewhouse, where 10% of all sales were donated to Havasu’s K-9 program.
“I wanted to do something for the community that involved animals,” Cross said. “It came to my attention that the police department didn’t have a K-9 unit, so I discussed it with them. They were very receptive from the beginning. They felt there was a need as well, and wanted to get the ball rolling.”
Rocky was born in Hungary, according to police, where he began training in narcotic scent detection. He continued his training in Holland before being transferred to a training center in Las Vegas. According to Cross, fundraising efforts allowed the department to acquire Rocky, but further efforts will be needed to provide for him.
“There are still ongoing expenses,” Cross said. “They’ll need to update a police car to accommodate him. They’ll need food, and trips to the vet … that’s why we’re continuing to raise money.”
Rocky will make appearances at community events throughout Havasu, according to Lake Havasu City Police Sgt. Tom Gray, and residents will be able to interact with him.
“Rocky will be a valuable tool in the fight against illegal drugs in Lake Havasu City,” Gray said. “Our department was sometimes able to request the assistance of a K-9 from a surrounding agency, but they were not always available.”
According to Gray, Rocky’s presence will save valuable time and manpower in searching for suspected narcotics in homes, vehicles or other locations.
“Springer spaniels are one of the best-recognized sniffer dogs actively used in the detection of illegal drugs,” Gray said. “These dogs are also known for their good temperament.”
His training, however, will be a continuous process. Rocky’s handler, Officer Brent Skancke, will train with Rocky for several hours each week to maintain their skills and certification in narcotics detection.
Skancke received his certification as a K-9 handler last week, according to Gray, and are now members of the National Police Canine Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.