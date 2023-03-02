With more than 7,000 veterans in Lake Havasu City alone, organizations geared toward their community are continuously growing. Out of the nonprofit organizations and local agencies that are available, one group is creating a safe meeting place for veterans of all branches.
On Wednesday mornings at 9 a.m., over 20 veterans gather in the back room at Breakwater Grill to enjoy complimentary coffee while socializing with fellow servicemembers. Introduced as the Stonebridge Veterans, group organizer Debbie Nelson, along with her husband Randy Nelson, opened the group to veterans in fall of last year.
Having relocated to Havasu last summer, the Nelsons have prior experience with the military due to Randy Nelson’s status as an Air Force veteran. Before moving from their residence in Payson, Arizona, the Nelsons oversaw a similar veterans group, which grew from three veterans to 190 weekly visitors.
The Havasu-based group continues to have a focus on increasing the interaction that veterans have with one another while introducing local resources during each meeting, Debbie Nelson says.
“There’s so many veterans out there, including my husband, that need assistance and they don’t have all of the resources that they need,” Debbie Nelson explained. “It’s important that we get people in here to talk about all of the different resources that we do have for the veterans in this community.”
Since holding their first meetings last season, the group has seen speakers such as Lake Havasu City Military Moms President Cindy Ritter, Mayor Cal Sheehy and Vet Center Veteran Outreach Program Specialist Stacy Lee. By speaking about available services, veterans become more familiar with resources geared towards assisting them, Debbie Nelson says.
Wednesday’s meeting saw members of the Mohave Military Museum sharing information about their nonprofit to those in attendance. During their presentation, Navy Seabee veteran Michael Ganas made an announcement of a future donation he plans on making once he reaches an older age.
The 79-year-old veteran held a piece of shrapnel that he recovered when an ammunition dump was hit near his base in the Vietnamese city of Dong Ha on Sept. 3, 1967.
“This is our artillery that blew up and this was about 10 feet from where I was sleeping,” Ganas said of the piece of shrapnel. “If this would’ve hit me, I wouldn’t be here.”
Through weekly visits from local veteran-based organizations and an hour to socialize amongst one another, Debbie Nelson says she is proud of the growth her group has seen so far.
Although the meetings discuss issues related to veterans, family members, spouses and partners are also welcomed to attend, Debbie Nelson adds.
“Our group is growing weekly,” Debbie Nelson said. “I’m just so proud of what it’s become so far.”
For more information on the Stonebridge Veterans group or to become a speaker, visit their Facebook group by searching “Stonebridge Veterans Lake Havasu City.” The group meets weekly at 9 a.m. on Wednesdays at Breakwater Grill located at 3465 Maricopa Avenue, unless otherwise noted.
