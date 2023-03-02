Helping out Havasu's veterans

Mohave Military Museum President Trudy Hernandez, center, speaks to the crowd of veterans that gathered at Breakwater Grill on Wednesday morning.

 La’Erica Conner-Sims/Today’s News-Herald

With more than 7,000 veterans in Lake Havasu City alone, organizations geared toward their community are continuously growing. Out of the nonprofit organizations and local agencies that are available, one group is creating a safe meeting place for veterans of all branches.

On Wednesday mornings at 9 a.m., over 20 veterans gather in the back room at Breakwater Grill to enjoy complimentary coffee while socializing with fellow servicemembers. Introduced as the Stonebridge Veterans, group organizer Debbie Nelson, along with her husband Randy Nelson, opened the group to veterans in fall of last year.

