The arts community in Lake Havasu City has been thriving for decades thanks to one of the few nonprofit organizations that focuses on promoting and maintaining local art and their creators.

Since its inception in 1978, the Havasu Art Guild has continuously supported artists and art lovers by hosting annual art shows and being a source for funding high school students interested in the arts field. Through scholarship awards, the guild has financially assisted local students by supporting their goals of furthering their education in the arts.

