The arts community in Lake Havasu City has been thriving for decades thanks to one of the few nonprofit organizations that focuses on promoting and maintaining local art and their creators.
Since its inception in 1978, the Havasu Art Guild has continuously supported artists and art lovers by hosting annual art shows and being a source for funding high school students interested in the arts field. Through scholarship awards, the guild has financially assisted local students by supporting their goals of furthering their education in the arts.
Students who have aspired to become teachers and not necessarily artists have also benefited from the awards that range from $6,000 to $9,000, says Havasu Art Guild Board President Melanie Hylton.
“These kids have worked really hard. It’s really nice to help them further their education and to become the adult that they’re going to be,” Hylton said. “It’s not cheap to go to college anymore.”
The money raised from annual bake sales as well as purchases of raffle tickets during art shows all go towards funding the scholarship awards. Groupings of donated artwork by participating and nonparticipating artists are raffled off at the larger-scale art shows hosted by the guild. The bake sales take place at the guild’s smaller-sized expos that are held twice a year.
With the art guild being a nonprofit, Hylton says her organization does not receive outside funding. The nonprofit primarily relies on its members to help sustain its status through their yearly membership dues.
Due to the drastic effect the pandemic of 2020 had on communities worldwide, Hylton found it difficult to retain her own guild’s membership. Before 2020, Hylton recalls there being at least 120 to 130 members. Within the last year, that number has lowered to approximately 92.
“The last couple of years have been very challenging because of the fact that we’re so – it’s face-to-face,” Hylton explained. “It’s been difficult because we lost kind of a momentum and now we’re trying to get it back going again.”
The Havasu Art Group, which is a branch of the guild, is in charge of the shows put on by the nonprofit. Through upcoming events, like the guild’s holiday shop that is held after Thanksgiving, Hylton plans on having a successful comeback. The holiday shop features handcrafted Christmas items and is regarded as one of the guild’s bigger shows.
Another popular event that takes place over the course of three days is the guild’s Art at the Lake show. This event is usually held in March and includes a fine arts juried show where participating artists have their artwork viewed by independent judges. Members and nonmembers of the guild are allowed to have their artwork entered into this portion of the show.
Awards are given out to winning artists with an additional opportunity present for artists who are members of the guild. Guild members who have entered fine art into the juried show have the chance to set up a booth to sell additional artwork. Hylton says she is open to the idea of including nonmembers in other art shows but this decision is dependent on the members on the board.
“We’re looking at the possibility of opening some of the shows up to nonmembers but we’ll see,” Hylton continued.
Between art shows and raising scholarship money, the guild also participates in Downtown Havasu’s First Friday events that are held on the first Friday of each month from September to May. Hylton says that a good majority of artists present at these events are normally members of the guild.
Spreading the word about the guild and its presence is what Hylton hopes to accomplish by attending community events. By raising awareness, this allows the public to learn more about the guild and its youth-geared mission.
The portion of the nonprofit that is responsible for collecting scholarship funds also lends a helping hand to other art-based organizations. Havasu Area Public Art, as Hylton states, works hand in hand with the guild when they have a financial need for the murals they oversee around Havasu. Hylton says her guild will provide HAPA with a grant to help with the installation of a new mural.
“We have members of the guild that are HAPA members and members of HAPA that are members of the guild,” Hylton added. “We all kind of know each other. We all help each other out.”
Residents looking to get involved can attend one of the guild’s general membership meetings. These meetings are held on the third Monday at Grace Episcopal Church at 6:30 p.m. Hylton notes that interested parties do not have to be an artist themselves to be a member of the guild. Residents can also show their support by purchasing raffle tickets or by attending the guild’s art shows
“There’s just an amazing amount of talent in this town,” Hylton said. “Just supporting the local art movement helps us because it gets more of the word out.”
