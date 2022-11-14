Kelli Ward

Arizona GOP Chairwoman Kelli Ward, and Catholics for Trump Advisory Board member Jesse Romero attend a rally for President Donald Trump in 2020.

 Imagn

PHOENIX — Members of a congressional panel are going to find out who was communicating with Arizona GOP Chair and Lake Havasu City resident Kelli Ward around the time of the 2020 election and the insurrection attempt that followed.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected the bid by Ward, who chairs the Arizona Republican Party, to shield the record of her calls and texts from the committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot. The justices gave no reason for their decision.

2
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.