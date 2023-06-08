jack daniels

Those squeaky dog toys made by an Arizona firm that mimic Jack Daniels bottles may be a thing of the past. In a unanimous ruling Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court said VIP Products had infringed on its trademark of the liquor company by producing its “Bad Spaniel’’ toy that even the company admitted was modeled after the company’s bottle. The justices rejected claims by the attorney for the Scottsdale firm that the poop-themed toy automatically made it permissible parody.

All that could have implications far beyond that specific toy which, as of Thursday, was still available for sale on Amazon and several other web sites.

