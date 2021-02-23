Mohave County has seen a surge in fraudulent unemployment claims since the CARES Act passed last year, according to officials, and human resources directors statewide are urging the Arizona Department of Economic Security to do something about it.
According to a letter addressed to the DES director and signed by Supervisor Buster Johnson, the county has received “an astounding” 104 fraudulent unemployment claims from October 2020 to the beginning of this month. Of those claims, 63 used names of people who have never been employed by the county, and 41 used the name and Social Security numbers of current employees, the letter states.
“It is frightening to hear that perpetrator(s) are criminally using the Social Security numbers of our current employees,” Johnson wrote. “And, it is infuriating.”
Accompanying the concern of privacy breaches is the financial burden on the county’s shoulders. DES sends a Benefit Charge Notice to the county every quarter, which includes a payment demand for previous benefit determinations.
“Many of the fraudulent unemployment claims show up on this notice as already been paid by the department to the perpetrator, and your department expects the county to reimburse your department,” the letter reads.
When a fraudulent claim comes to the county’s attention, staff notifies DES of the issue. Despite continuous alerts, the claims haven’t slowed — amounting to almost $10,000 paid by the county to DES, according to Mohave County Human Resources Director Ken Cunningham.
The CARES Act reimburses the county for half of that, he explained, leaving the county with about $5,000 paid to the state for fake claims thus far — and Johnson’s letter demands that DES pay it back.
He also urges the department to take more steps to identify perpetrators and contact the county’s HR department before approving an unemployment application to confirm the applicants identity.
Mohave County isn’t the only one grappling with the surge, County Attorney Ryan Esplin said. HR directors in every county backed a letter sent by Maricopa County to the state that highlights the same issue.
The state isn’t required to respond to the letter, which will be sent if approved by the Board of Supervisors during Monday’s meeting.
“They could say, ‘Hey, pound sand. We’re not going to respond.’ They could respond immediately. Who knows?” Esplin said. “We’re trying to bring this to their attention and say, ‘Hey, we’re serious about this. This cannot go on. You’ve got to stop this. You’ve got to do whatever you can to stop this.’ We’re angry, we’re frustrated — this should not be happening.”
