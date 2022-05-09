Mohave County community service officials will be in line for $470,000 in state grant funding this year, with possibly more to come. And the county’s low-income homeowners could reap the benefits.
The state’s Community Development Block Program would this year offer $470,373 in funding from the Arizona Department of Housing, to be spent on community development and outreach projects. Mohave County could also apply for an additional $500,000 for fiscal years 2022-23 in CDBG funding from the grant’s State Special Fund. By statute, all funding must be used to benefit low-income people and areas, to alleviate slum and blight, or to address urgent needs.
According to an April 29 memo from Mohave County Community Services Director Michael Smith, Mohave County is expected to receive more than $42,600 more in CDBG funding than anticipated. That funding is expected to be placed - with the majority of this year’s proposed CDBG funding, into the county’s Owner Occupied Housing Rehabilitation program.
According to the memo, three projects are already planned for this year’s round of CDBG funding. Those projects include the Hatch Valley Domestic Water Improvement District, the Chloride Domestic Water Improvement District and the county’s OOHR program.
Projects in planning
The Hatch Valley Water Improvement District, in Truxton, would require $65,000 in CDBG funding to provide infrastructure improvements, with the purchase of a propane generator and solar system to supplement power during frequent power outages in the area. Those improvement will provide enhanced electrical services to about 90 Truxton residents.
The Chloride Domestic Water Improvement District would require $70,000 for water system infrastructure improvements, with the installation of a commercial electrical generator to aid in water distribution during frequent power outages in the Chloride area. Those improvements would service about 175 Chloride residents.
The county’s Owner Occupied Housing Rehabilitation Program, which provides financial assistance to eligible low- and moderate income homeowners for emergency repairs, will receive an anticipated budget of $250,705. That funding is expected to assist nine Mohave County residents in Lake Havasu City, Bullhead City and Mohave Valley.
The OOHR repair grants would provide as much as $30,000 each for as many as nine low-income household. Priority populations to receive that funding will include elderly, disabled, veteran and extremely low-income county residents.
From the chair
According to Mohave County Board Chairman Ron Gould, the amount of funding to Mohave County from the Community Development Block Grant has always been limited in how it may be used for infrastructure projects. Aiding low-income and elderly homeowners has thus become a priority for the funding.
“I think the reasoning is that if these people can stay in their own homes, it’s cheaper than if they were put in an assisted living facility,” Gould said this week. “A lot of the funding is used for accessibility programs, like handrails and wheelchair ramps.”
Gould indicated that some Mohave County residents may decry the projects as “wealth redistribution” - and says he doesn’t believe they would be wrong.
“It’s taking taxpayers’ money and giving it to a third party,” Gould said. “Most people are okay with helping people who can’t help themselves, but the majority of people aren’t interested in helping people who aren’t willing to help themselves.”
But according to Gould, many of the grant fund’s recipients may be too old now to help themselves, regardless of their desire to do so.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is expected to vote Monday on whether to approve this year’s CDBG projects as submitted.
