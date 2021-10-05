The skies in Lake Havasu City were filled with lightning, thunder and rain on Tuesday as the last remnants of monsoon season rolled through town.
According to the National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Outler the amount of rain received varied around Havasu but the downtown area received a quarter of an inch of rain and the Daytona Wash on Acoma Boulevard received .24 of an inch. Outler said that Tuesday morning winds reached a peak gust of 36 miles per hour.
According to the National Weather Service the storm was the result of “an unusual but not unheard of” weather pattern from the south.
“Sometimes when we come out of monsoon season and go into the fall we have these weather systems called transition season weather events,” Outler said. “What happened basically was a low pressure system that set up down near San Diego and interacted with some lingering monsoonal moisture out in Northern Mexico.”
Outler says that this could be the last big storm event of the 2021 monsoon season.
“There may be another surprise up the weather’s sleeve,” Outler said. “But usually this is the time of the year when we start to come out of the season.”
Outler says that the next chance of precipitation in Lake Havasu City is Friday with a 30% chance of showers. However, Outler says that it will be more of a winter storm rather than a monsoon.
“It would be a more light and steady if it did form but it wouldn’t be as much lightning and thunder as we saw,” Outler said.
According to the National Weather Service, temperatures in Havasu on Friday will be in the low 80s.
