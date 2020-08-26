A hybrid return to classrooms is just around the corner for many Lake Havasu City students, and some are concerned there won’t be enough teachers to go around.
Teachers across the district were asked to respond to a survey, asking if they would feel safe making a full return to classrooms — the results of which were presented at the latest Lake Havasu Unified School District board meeting, held August 18. The survey was sent to all staff members, but Director of Personnel Jaime Festa-Daigle said the numbers presented were specific to teachers.
According to Superintendent Dr. Rebecca Stone, “about 25 percent across the board, or about 70 of our staff members, did not feel safe fully reopening to in-person learning at this time.”
“If 25 percent of our staff did not return,” Stone said, “this would impact a significant number of students at all levels.”
The district currently has 267 teachers and 79 paraprofessionals and personal care assistants employed, according to Festa-Daigle. They have 45 substitutes that can fill in for certified positions, and 23 that can cover classified ones.
Elementary school students are scheduled to return to classrooms in a hybrid model starting September 8, with a full reopening planned for October 12. Thunderbolt Middle School and Lake Havasu High School students could make a return in a hybrid fashion as soon as October 12, but a full reopening isn’t expected until January 4.
“I know there are parents who would like school to start school immediately, but we need the time to match teachers who are requesting to work from home with students who are requesting to work from home,” Festa-Daigle said in an email. “We must have qualified staff to work with all of our students.”
Secondary schools present even more complicated challenges, with varying student schedules at the middle and high school levels. Festa-Daigle said the district is working through those challenges to make sure there will be enough staffing when students return.
“Being that we offer a comprehensive program with everything from cabinetmaking to choir and all level of core subjects, there simply is work to be done to meet the needs of all of our kids no matter the modality of learning they choose,” she said.
The district is continuing to monitor the number of students who plan to come back for in-person instruction and those that will stay online, she said, and they’re working to use their “current staff in the most efficient way” as they work through the logistics of in-person return.
The results of a parent survey, also presented at the latest school board meeting, show that about 72 percent of respondents are ready to get their students back into classrooms. The survey represented about 1,180 elementary students and 1,134 secondary students.
“If you do not have teachers and if you do not have support staff, you do not have schools,” President Lisa Roman said at the latest school board meeting. She referenced staffing issues in other school districts in Arizona, such as J O Combs in Queen Creek, where over 100 teachers called in sick when the district returned to in-person instruction. The teacher shortage also halted online learning, as well, taking away all options for students.
“I do not want to see that happen here, and I don’t think anyone else does either,” Roman said. “We know that distance learning is not ideal. We know that in-person schooling is ideal. We have to wait until we can make it safe and properly staffed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.