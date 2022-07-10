Mohave County officials released a Public Health Assessment and Community Health Improvement Plan this week, detailing the medical needs of county residents. According to those reports, all of Mohave County may be underserved by the medical industry, with the exception of Lake Havasu City.
The Mohave County Community Health Needs Assessment 2022 and the Mohave Community Health Improvement Plan 2022-2025 were jointly published this week by the Mohave County Department of Public Health and Kingman Regional Medical Center. The data provided by those reports are expected to guide health care efforts throughout the county for the next three years. The reports relied on community input gained through surveys and community meetings throughout Mohave County.
“Almost all of Mohave County is considered ‘medically underserved’,” the needs assessment report said. “There are not enough medical facilities and providers to adequately serve the community. The Health Resources Services AAdministration has classified all areas except for Lake Havasu City as medically underserved.”
The Community Health Needs Assessment was compiled with survey data gathered in spring of 2021, as well as interviews with key informants within the Mohave County medical community.
Availability of services
According to that assessment, 89% of survey respondents said they had access to their local emergency departments and urgent care facilities.
About 86% said they had access to dental practitioners, and 76% could visit their primary care physician. About 54% of respondents said they had access to specialist physicians or mental health care providers in their communities.
And as of this week, there were no pediatric mental health specialists practicing in Mohave County.
Known community health issues, and plans to fix them
The Mohave Community Health Improvement Plan identified mental health, substance abuse disorders, teenage pregnancy, access to healthcare, access to social services, access to food, housing and transportation as among the county’s most pressing medical concerns.
In Lake Havasu City, the Improvement Plan outlined goals to improve public health and quality of life among Havasu residents by addressing housing needs, to attract mental health and healthcare officials to the Havasu community.
According to the study, county officials hope to increase by 5% the recruitment and retention of mental health professionals. The plan also calls for increasing existing social service agencies and providers dealing with Havasu residents in crisis by 10%.
County health officials also called for initiatives to reduce reported substance abuse disorders among youth by 10%, and to increase access to and use of substance abuse treatment services by 10%.
Health care officials are expected to implement initiatives listed in the improvement plan under the “Live Well Mohave Project,” which will be self-directed and supported as appropriate by the Mohave County Department of Health and Kingman Regional Medical Center.
The Mohave County Department of Public Health and Kingman Regional Medical Center have partnered to lead the Live Well Mohave initiative since 2012. The health department is required to perform a community health assessment and complete a community health improvement plan for health department accreditation through the Public Health Accreditation Board.
As a non-profit hospital, KRMC is also required to assess health in the community, in compliance with Internal Revenue Service requirements of charitable hospitals as part of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.
For more information about the 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment and the Community Health Improvement Plan, visit www.azkrmc.com/community/community-health-improvement-initiative.
