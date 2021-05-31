Boaters who visit Lake Havasu State Park will have a chance to influence possible future development of the area’s outdoor recreation with a new survey from Arizona State Parks & Trails.
The 2021 Boating and Watercraft Survey is completed every three years, and informs state park managers of possible goals and future improvements for aquatic recreation on Arizona’s waterways. This year the survey will focus on the experiences of boaters who are Arizona residents, but will also accept feedback from all boaters — local and from out of state — who are visiting Arizona this summer.
According to Dawn Collins, who is leading this year’s Parks & Trails Boating and Watercraft Survey, the project will allow State Parks to identify problems, complaints and ways the department can improve recreation opportunities throughout the state. It will also allow park managers to best determine where to allocate department resources for those improvements.
“It will give boaters a voice,” Collins said Tuesday. “It’s something that Lake Havasu City, Mohave County and State Parks can use.”
The department’s previous boating surveys have most recently led to improvements of restroom facilities and launch ramps at Cattail Cove State Park and Lake Havasu State Park. The survey has also led to the addition of additional RV campsites at Lake Havasu State Park since 2016.
“Improvements can depend on whatever we’ve got going on at the time,” Collins said, “But if park managers have plans for one of our state parks, or there’s the possibility for capital improvement projects, then the survey can definitely be informative.”
The survey will be issued to park visitors throughout the state until September. The data collected in that report will be available before the end of 2021. According to Collins, 7,000 visitors to Arizona state parks completed the survey when it was last offered in 2016, and she expects 4,500 responses to the survey this year.
“It’s a pretty extensive project, and we’re hoping to get a lot of participation,” Collins. “Arizona boaters, we want to hear from you.”
Visitors and Arizona residents can take the survey at AZStateParks.com/survey. Participants will be eligible to win prizes valued at about $7,000, courtesy of Arizona State Parks and Trails.
(1) comment
Does the survey ask about de-constructing that "boat banger" wall in the channel that just caused a serious injury to a boat passenger? Mr. Knudson "tear down that wall!"
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.