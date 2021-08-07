Most Lake Havasu City residents say they would like the city to take a more proactive approach to code enforcement, according to a recently completed community survey.
Havasu currently takes a fairly passive approach to enforcing its codes - centered on educating residents and working with them to correct any issues that come up. Assistant to the City Manager Anthony Kozlowski said the city has one fulltime code enforcement official and one part-time, and Havasu doesn’t send them out into the street to see what they can find. Rather, code enforcement is dispatched once the city is notified of an issue by another resident.
“When we receive a complaint from a resident we send our code enforcement officer out there to take a look, make contact with that home owner, and start the process of educating them and working with them to resolve the issue in the neighborhood,” Kozlowski said.
A little education generally goes a long way. Kozlowski said the vast majority of the time, that is all that it takes. He said the city has a 95% compliancy rate on code enforcement – meaning that 19 times out of 20 the homeowner readily complies with city code after being informed of the issue.
“We are not here to make things difficult or challenging, we are just trying to educate the public and work with them to achieve compliance,” Kozlowski said.
But sometimes, education by itself isn’t quite enough – about 5% of code violations require further action. Kozlowski said the next step is to issue a violation notice. He said there are no potential consequences at this time for most code violations.
“Hopefully we are able to gain compliance before the issue becomes more serious,” Kozlowski said.
According to city code, if the code official determines a violation occurred and is unable to gain voluntary compliance, the penalty for each separate violation per day is punishable by a fine of between $200 and $2,500.
Although there are a wide variety of issues that could elicit a visit from one of Havasu’s code enforcement officials, a handful of city codes elicit more calls in Lake Havasu City than any other.
CITY CODE: 5.20 Vacation Rentals
“Prior to use of a property as a vacation rental, the name and contact information of the local contact person shall be provided to the city on a form furnished by the city and signed by the owner under penalty of perjury.”
Vacation rental properties are subject to all of the same ordinances as any residential property in town, but short term rentals tend to generate a lot of complaints– particularly nuisance complaints. Kozlowski said the most common code complaints leveled at vacation rental properties are noise, and issues with improperly parking vehicles visiting the property.
Lake Havasu City requires each vacation rental have a local contact person who will be available 24-hours a day to address any complaints about the property or its guests in a timely manner.
Kozlowski said Havasu has sent a total of 14 violation notices to vacation rental properties without a local contact person since May 1.
CITY CODE: 8.08 Junk vehicles
“To leave or permit to remain outside of any single-family or multi-family dwelling any vehicle on blocks or deflated tires or from which the chassis, engine, wheels or tires have been removed or without valid registration when the vehicle or part thereof is located in any portion of the area in front of the building. Damaged, unlicensed, or partially dismantled vehicles stored to either side or rear of a building must be screened from any privately or publicly owned property, or public right-of-way by means of a sight-obscuring wall, fence or hedge, or be concealed by a fitted cover. Means of screening must be maintained in good repair.”
This code prohibits out of service vehicles in the front yard of residences, or visible from neighboring properties. Kozlowski said often times the city will receive calls about properties with multiple such vehicles in the front yard.
Kozlowski said Havasu has sent a total of 28 violation notices to properties with junk vehicles since May 1.
CITY CODE: 8.08 Nuisance debris
“Plastic; plastic foam; foam rubber; paper or newspapers or advertising brochures; bottles; glass; cans; ashes; small pieces of scrap iron; wire; metal articles; bric-a-brac; broken stone or cement; broken crockery; broken glass; broken plaster; broken tricycles or bicycles; rubbish; rags; empty barrels, boxes crates, packing cases; mattresses; bedding; excelsior; packing straw; packing hay or other packing material; lumber not neatly piled; unusable scrap lumber and other construction materials; scrap tin, iron or other metal not neatly piled; scrap tin, iron or other metal; junk vehicles; broken or unusable furniture; broken or unusable water sports or water activities equipment; cuttings or trimmings from plants, trees, grass or weeds; and other items of a similar nature or anything whatsoever in which insects may breed or multiply or which provides a harborage for rodents or which may create a fire hazard, unless it is kept in covered bins or receptacles approved by the county’s Health Officer or this code or any other ordinance of the city.”
Code enforcement frequently contacts residents about a variety of trash and other bits of debris that are not properly stored or disposed of. Kozlowski said code enforcement most commonly makes contact with a residence due to furniture or other bulky items left out in their front yard for a long time.
Kozlowski said Havasu has sent a total of 28 violation notices for nuisance debris since May 1.
