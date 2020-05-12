A Lake Havasu City man was scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court for a pre-trial conference Monday, as he awaits trial on charges of sexual conduct with a minor.
Alexander M. Currier, 19, was arrested April 2 after police received reports that he had sex with a 14-year-old girl at a Birch Square hotel. Investigators say video of the act, which allegedly took place Jan. 1, was recorded with a mobile phone.
At the time of his arrest, Currier allegedly declined to speak with investigators without the presence of an attorney.
As of Monday afternoon, Currier remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $5,000 bond.
