A man was arrested Sunday night after allegedly stealing an armored vehicle belonging to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, and ramming multiple police cruisers during a pursuit.
According to police, 26-year-old Michael J. Lapeer was driving in the Kingman area when he reportedly struck a vehicle with his Humvee, and refused to stop. Responding officers found Lapeer’s vehicle and attempted to pull him over, the report said, but Lapeer refused to do so.
Lapeer allegedly continued driving for one block before his vehicle stalled. Police say Lapeer refused to exit his vehicle when told to do so by officers. When Lapeer was able to start his vehicle again, he allegedly rammed two Kingman Police patrol cruisers. Officers fired at Lapeer’s vehicle with their sidearms, the report said, before Lapeer was apprehended.
According to police, neither Lapeer nor the arresting officers were injured in the confrontation.
Investigators later learned the Humvee had been stolen from a fenced yard in Kingman, belonging to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. Lapeer allegedly entered the yard and was able to start the vehicle, before ramming it through the facility’s locked fence.
Due to the Kingman Police Department’s officer-involved shooting protocols, three Kingman Police officers were placed on paid administrative leave after the incident. The case will be investigated by the Bullhead City Police Department.
