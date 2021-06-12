A Golden Valley man was arrested on armed robbery charges Thursday, after Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies allegedly followed a trail of footprints across the open desert to his home – about a mile from the scene.
Authorities were called to a Golden Valley business that afternoon, when the robbery was reported. Investigators say a man later identified as 24-year-old Cole P. Jennings-Wallace entered the store and brandished a gun as he demanded money from the cash register. Wallace then allegedly fled the scene on foot.
Investigators allegedly found a trail of footprints which ultimately led them to a nearby residence. The sheriff’s office says that a Wallace and a female subject were seen attempting to exit the rear of the property as deputies approached.
Deputies searched the home where Wallace was found, and allegedly found a pair of shoes matching the impressions deputies followed to the residence.
Investigators also found a loaded handgun, the report said, as well as cash in an amount identical to what was allegedly stolen from the business.
Wallace was transported to Mohave County Jail on charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault. He was additionally charged with theft of a means of transportation, in reference to an unrelated investigation.
