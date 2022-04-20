A Kingman resident was arrested Monday on charges of second-degree murder, in a homicide case that began earlier this month.
The incident took place April 8, when Mohave County emergency dispatchers received reports of multiple gunshots in a Kingman neighborhood. Deputies arrived at the scene, where 48-year-old Kevin L. Dennis, of Kingman, was found dead in his vehicle. Three days later, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office solicited the aid of county residents in locating Adam M. Fields, 31, who was wanted for questioning in the case.
Fields, who was believed by investigators to be armed and dangerous, was found at a Kingman residence on Monday.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, detectives were checking Kingman homes in their search for Fields, and allegedly learned of his location at one area residence. Officers surrounded the location, and detectives called or Fields to exit the structure. When Fields failed to comply, the report said, a SWAT team was called to the scene.
After a four-hour standoff with police, Fields reportedly exited the residence without incident. He was arrested on charges of murder at the scene. At the time of his arrest, Fields was also wanted on charges of violating parole in a previous felony conviction.
As of Wednesday morning, Fields remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $1 million bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.