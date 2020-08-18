A Lake Havasu City man was arrested Monday on charges related to a shooting incident this weekend.
Police say the incident occurred Sunday afternoon, when 52-year-old Danny J. Jones engaged in an argument with two women near the intersection of Acoma and McCulloch Boulevards. Jones allegedly retrieved a shotgun from his vehicle and fired one round into the rear of the victims’ vehicle, while the victims were inside.
According to police, Jones left the scene in a white pickup truck. The victims traveled to a location on the 200 block of South Lake Havasu Avenue before reporting the incident to police dispatchers.
Officers began their investigation into the incident Sunday afternoon, and were already familiar with Jones, police officials said this week. On Monday Parker police officers encountered Jones on foot at a Parker business. Jones was taken into custody at the scene without incident, and transferred to the Lake Havasu City Police Department.
Jones has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, endangerment and disorderly conduct with a weapon. As of Tuesday, Jones remained in custody at the Mohave County Jail on $25,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.