A Lake Havasu City man is dead after he was shot Wednesday by officers during an armed confrontation at his home.
Bullhead City Police officials announced the death of 39-year-old Ron Chipman after an alleged exchange of gunfire with law enforcement officers Wednesday afternoon at 3380 Pocahontas Drive.
The confrontation began after Chipman was contacted at his home by a Mohave County Sheriff’s deputy in reference to divorce proceedings in Mohave Superior Court. Police say Chipman displayed a firearm while speaking to the deputy, who retreated from the address and requested support from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and the Lake Havasu City Police Department.
Deputies and Lake Havasu City Police officers surrounded Chipman’s home, where the standoff lasted almost four hours as Chipman allegedly barricaded himself within.
Police say Chipman made irrational statements about wanting to harm President Trump before a Havasu SWAT team approached his residence to negotiate his surrender. According to Lake Havasu City Police Sgt. Tom Gray, Chipman fired multiple rounds at officers. The SWAT team allegedly returned fire and struck Chipman, who retreated inside.
Officers were able to obtain visual surveillance of Chipman in his home after the exchange. Chipman was found lying on the ground, near a firearm. SWAT members entered the home and took Chipman into custody. He was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center from the scene, and was pronounced dead after his arrival.
Investigation into the case has been transferred to the Bullhead City Police Department.
Doesn't matter he pulled a gun....
PLEASE UPDATE THIS ARTICLE
Ron was Not contacted in regards to divorce proceedings. He was being served an Order of Protection. One that was, quite obviously, valid and necessary for the other party!
