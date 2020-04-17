One of two Canadian residents arrested in February on felony drug charges has requested permission to leave the country due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Defendants Beyan M. Beyan, 30, and Samatar S. Ahmed, 36, were arrested Feb. 20 after multiple law enforcement agencies allegedly found them transporting more than $12 million-worth of cocaine and methamphetamine in a tractor-trailer on Interstate 40.
Under an order by Lake Havasu City Justice of the Peace Jill Davis, both men were released on their own recognizance, without bond, one day after their arrest. Beyan and Ahmed were required to wear GPS-tracking ankle monitors, and to remain within the state of Arizona. Later orders from Mohave Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle required the defendants to pay $10,000 bond to leave Arizona, and a $75,000 bond to travel to or reside in Canada as they await trial.
In a motion filed Monday, Kingman-based attorney Shawn Hamp requested reconsideration of Carlisle’s release order for Ahmed.
“(Ahmed) is currently unable to return to his family in Canada due to the $75,000 bond, which he has been unable to afford” Hamp said in his request. “He has a wife and young child for whom he is the breadwinner. Since his arrest, he has been unable to find work while stuck in the United States, and will not likely be able to find an employer to sponsor his work visa, especially during the pandemic. Critically, his lack of ability to work means he does not have health insurance.”
Under a stay-at-home order issued in Lake March, Gov. Ducey urged all businesses deemed “nonessential” to close for the duration of the crisis. With many businesses closed throughout Arizona, and nationwide impacts on the economy, Ahmed’s prospects for employment in the U.S. are limited, Hamp said. According to Hamp, lifelong health issues also mean that Ahmed may be at greater risk of harm from the coronavirus than many other Americans.
“(Ahmed) suffers from lifelong vascular health issues including severe asthma,” Hamp said. “His inhaler was lost during his arrest, and without health insurance or healthcare in Arizona, he has not been able to obtain a new one. Canadian postal regulations prevent his family from mailing a fresh inhaler to him. The result is that he is facing a global health crisis for which vascular disease places him at higher risk without health insurance or even the medicine he needs to treat his asthma even without contracting the virus.”
Both Ahmed and Beyan are next scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court June 1 for a status conference in their case.
Should Ahmed be allowed to return to Canada with reduced bond, or no bond, Hamp says GPS monitoring could still be applicable by Canadian law enforcement agencies. Canada also maintains an extradition treaty with the U.S., should Ahmed fail to appear for his trial.
