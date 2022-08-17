A Lake Havasu City man accused of exchanging gunfire with police during an armed standoff on Mockingbird Drive could be taking his case to trial, after an unsuccessful settlement conference this week in Mohave Superior Court.
The settlement conference took place Monday, during which defendant Jason Boon, 48, was advised of the possible sentencing range if he is found guilty in the case by a jury of his peers. Boon, who is accused of four counts of aggravated assault, two counts of disorderly conduct with a weapon and one count of discharging a weapon within Lake Havasu City limits, reportedly declined a plea agreement with Mohave County prosecutors at that hearing.
The case began April 4, when neighbors reported that Boon had erected bed sheets surrounding his home on the 3300 block of Mockingbird Drive. Those sheets were reportedly scrawled in spray paint with allegedly threatening statements toward neighbors and messages that he would engage with police if confronted at his home. Earlier that day, Boon was also accused of contacting a protected party in violation of an existing restraining order.
Police were called to Boon’s home at about 9 p.m. in response to Boon’s alleged behavior. According to investigators, Boon fired a weapon in the direction of responding officers, and officers returned fire. Police say that Boon was wounded in the exchange, and barricaded himself inside of his home. Lake Havasu City Police officers closed off entrance to the neighborhood in the interest of public safety, and a four-hour standoff ensued. At the end, Boon reportedly surrendered himself into police custody.
Mohave County prosecutors offered a plea agreement in June, under which Boon would plead guilty to four counts of aggravated assault, with the remainder of the charges dismissed against him. Each count would be punishable by a presumptive 3.5-year sentence, which would have been applied consecutively or concurrently, at the court’s discretion.
Monday’s settlement conference would have otherwise allowed Boon to resolve the case without a criminal trial. According to court records, Boon said he did not wish to enter a plea as of Monday.
Boon is next scheduled to appear in court for an Aug. 25 status conference in the case.
As of Wednesday, Boon remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $200,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.