Jason Boon

A Lake Havasu City man accused of exchanging gunfire with police during an armed standoff on Mockingbird Drive could be taking his case to trial, after an unsuccessful settlement conference this week in Mohave Superior Court.

The settlement conference took place Monday, during which defendant Jason Boon, 48, was advised of the possible sentencing range if he is found guilty in the case by a jury of his peers. Boon, who is accused of four counts of aggravated assault, two counts of disorderly conduct with a weapon and one count of discharging a weapon within Lake Havasu City limits, reportedly declined a plea agreement with Mohave County prosecutors at that hearing.

