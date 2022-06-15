A California man was arrested earlier this year after police discovered his alleged involvement in the 2005 murder of a Canadian resident in Lake Havasu City. And according to prosecutors, investigators may have closed the final chapter in a list of felony offenses that spans more than four decades.
Mohave County prosecutors on Tuesday filed an addendum to the indictment of 60-year-old Stacy Childs, identifying him as a repetitive offender under Arizona sentencing guidelines. Childs, who was allegedly linked to the murder of Ottawa resident Barbara I. Kalow in her hotel room in Havasu earlier this year. The Mohave County Attorney’s Office has now revealed that Childs has been convicted on 12 prior felonies, the first of which took place in 1982.
Prior to Kalow’s death in April 2005, Childs’ prior convictions included counts of exhibiting a deadly weapon and grand theft in 1982, followed by a conviction for possession of a weapon by a prisoner in 1985. Childs was again convicted on charges of conspiracy to commit a crime, transportation of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a felon in 1992.
Court records: Childs was on probation at the time of the killing
On April 2004, Childs was convicted of one felony count of false imprisonment in Santa Cruz County. Santa Cruz District Court records appear to show that Childs received a sentence of probation under a plea agreement with prosecutors.
Childs’ next felony conviction came in May 2005, after an arrest on charges of theft of a motor vehicle, evading a law enforcement officer and injury to a police animal. Santa Cruz District Court records appear to show that Childs pleaded guilty to the charge of evading an officer, under an agreement with California prosecutors.
Prosecutors now say that it was a conviction that paled in comparison to the crime Childs may have committed in Lake Havasu City, about a month earlier. But additional felony convictions would follow in the state of California.
In 2008, Childs was convicted on one felony count of petty theft in Santa Cruz County, followed by 2010 convictions in Monterey County on charges of inflicting corporal injury and false imprisonment. In 2012, Childs, last known prior felony conviction came in reference to charges of receiving stolen properties.
Murder in Havasu
In early April 2005, housekeeping staff at Havasu’s Windsor Inn, on London Bridge Road, discovered Kalow’s body in her hotel room. Kalow’s death was believed to be suspicious due to circumstances at the crime scene and the absence of her vehicle from the hotel’s parking lot.
Kalow’s cause of death was ultimately ruled to have been forced asphyxiation.
Lake Havasu City Police detectives searched for Kalow’s vehicle, which was ultimately found abandoned on Interstate 15 in California. Pieces of the vehicle, including its steering wheel, were processed for possible fingerprint and DNA evidence that could potentially identify her killer.
Kalow’s death remained unsolved until this April, after the case was reopened in 2018. According to police, DNA test results established probable cause for Childs’ arrest. That arrest took place on April 26, when Lake Havasu City Police detectives traveled to Santa Cruz, with assistance from the Santa Cruz Police Department, and served a warrant for Childs’ arrest at his California home.
Childs was extradited to Mohave County in May, where he has been charged with second-degree murder. He now remains in custody at Mohave County Jail on $1 million bond.
According to county records, Childs’ next appearance in Mohave Superior Court is scheduled to take place July 25, at a pre-trial conference.
