The son of Dan Dotson, a star of the TV show, “Storage Wars,” is still recovering after a reported drive-by shooting. Dotson’s alleged assailant is scheduled to appear in Mohave County Superior Court later this month, and he is seeking a reduction to his $1 million bond.
Lake Havasu City resident Garrett Wilder, 21, has remained in custody at Mohave County Jail following the Sept. 14 shooting of Garrett Dotson. He now awaits trial on felony charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, drive-by shooting, endangerment, possession of a weapon in the commission of a felony and disorderly conduct with a weapon. The Mohave County Public Defender’s Office has entered a plea of “not guilty” on Wilder’s behalf.
Wilder personally requested that the court grant a reduction of his bond – or that he be released on his own recognizance – prior to his Oct. 2 arraignment, citing his lack of prior felony convictions.
Even as Wilder seeks to reduce his bond, however, the Mohave County Attorney’s Office will attempt to establish aggravating factors in the case, which could result in more severe criminal penalties for the alleged offense if Wilder is convicted in Mohave Superior Court.
Prosecutors say the use of a deadly weapon in the offense, severe harm caused to the victim and the “especially heinous, cruel or depraved manner in which the offense was committed” justify the need for possibly harsher sentencing, according to an Oct. 7 addendum to Wilder’s felony indictment.
The incident occurred on the 2100 block of Injo Drive, where Dotson was allegedly staying while visiting Havasu. Dotson was allegedly shot from a moving vehicle at the location, prompting a response from Havasu police and paramedics. Dotson was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center, and flown to a Las Vegas hospital for emergency treatment of his injuries.
Police enlisted the public’s help last month in finding the assailant, and allegedly received a tip that directed them to Wilder’s residence on Winterhaven Drive. There, investigators allegedly found the weapon used in the shooting and one spent shell casing.
Wilder is scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court Oct. 28 for a pretrial conference. As of Monday, no hearing has been scheduled to consider the possibility of reducing Wilder’s bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.