Two months after an alleged shooting incident in the area of London Bridge Beach, police say the wanted suspect may be in the Bullhead City area.
Andre L. Aguilar, 20, of Lake Havasu City, has been wanted by authorities since May 30, after he reportedly fired several gunshots in the upper parking lot of London Bridge Beach during an altercation with multiple other parties at the scene. After the shooting, Aguilar allegedly climbed into the passenger seat of a vehicle before leaving the scene.
The vehicle’s driver, identified as 22-year-old Anthony E. Rodriguez, also of Havasu, was later questioned in the incident. Rodriguez was ultimately charged with counts including hindering prosecution, obstructing a criminal investigation and providing false information to law enforcement.
Aguilar remains at large, and according to statements in June by Lake Havasu City Police officials, he is considered to be armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information as to Aguilar’s whereabouts is advised to contact the Bullhead City Police Department at 928-763-1999, the Lake Havasu City Police Department at 928-855-1171, or Havasu Silent Witness at 928-854-8477.
Havasu Silent Witness has offered a $2,000 reward for any information leading to Aguilar’s arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.