The suspect in a stabbing incident that occurred Sunday evening remains in custody this week under $25,000 bond.
According to a probable cause statement in the case, the incident took place at a business on the 70 block of Swanson Avenue. Police say that Havasu resident Andrew Z. Bunger, 39, engaged in disruptive behavior, and engaged in a physical fight at the location.
Police say Bunger brandished a knife during the confrontation and stabbed the victim in the torso, causing serious physical injury.
Bunger was later arrested at a location on the 1700 block of Magnolia Drive, on counts including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct.
At about 4:40 a.m. Monday, Bunger was additionally cited on one felony count of destruction or injury to jail property.
Lake Havasu City prosecutors filed a felony complaint against Bunger in Lake Havasu City Justice Court on Monday. He is expected to be indicted in Mohave Superior Court later this month.
