A fugitive is now in custody, after he was allegedly cornered earlier this month near Mohave Community College’s Kingman campus. Even as he awaits indictment on felony charges including attempted murder in the shootout that followed, he is expected to be sentenced in May on prior felony charges.
Lake Havasu City resident Juan M. Rodriguez, 48, was arrested in Havasu last April, after he was allegedly found to be transporting more than 1.3 pounds of methamphetamine. Rodriguez was also charged in the case with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person; and an additional charge of possession of a firearm during a drug-related offense. His trial began in late February of this year, as he remained free from custody on $2,000 bond.
But on March 1, the final day of his trial, Rodriguez disappeared.
Court records show that Rodriguez was present as closing arguments were given in his case, and jurors received their instructions from the court.
At 2:16 p.m., the jury went into deliberations. When they returned with their verdict at 4:50 p.m., Rodriguez was nowhere to be found.
According to court records, the jury had already reached its decision despite Rodriguez’ disappearance. Rodriguez was convicted on all counts, with the aggravating factors as listed. A warrant was issued for Rodriguez’ arrest – and when he was found, he would face a maximum of 12.5 years in prison after his most recent arrest earlier this month.
A fugitive cornered
On April 1, Rodriguez was found near Kingman’s MCC campus by a Arizona State Police Trooper Donald Shed.
According to a synopsis of the incident provided by the Arizona Department of Public Safety, Rodriguez allegedly failed to stop at a red light in a north Kingman neighborhood. Shed attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but Rodriguez reportedly refused to pull over for law enforcement.
The report says Rodriguez fled, before attempting to ram Shed’s vehicle. Rodriguez and passenger Tabitha Rubash, 21, allegedly parked their vehicle soon after.
Law enforcement officials found and confronted the pair at the scene. According to the report, Rodriguez and Rubash ignored deputies’ commands to put their hands up. And then one of the suspects reportedly opened fire on Shed with a fully automatic weapon.
Shed returned fire as he sought cover in his patrol vehicle, and attempted to retreat from the gunfire into a more tactically advantageous position.
According to the report, Shed was struck in his shoulder during the exchange, and sought medical attention as Rodriguez and his companion allegedly made their escape.
Escape and final confrontation
Rodriguez’ vehicle was seen soon afterward at Kingman’s MCC campus. Rodriguez was reportedly seen running into the desert area north of the school’s campus, where witnesses allegedly saw him hiding items in the desert. Those items were later reported to include more than $30,000 in cash, as well as usable amounts of substances believed to be methamphetamine and fentanyl.
Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies confronted Rodriguez at the location, where another exchange of gunfire took place. During that exchange, Rodriguez was himself wounded.
According to the report, multiple firearms were found during a search of Rodriguez and his vehicle.
Rubash was not apprehended by law enforcement during the incident, and did not appear to be in custody at Mohave County Jail as of Tuesday morning.
Rodriguez and Shed each received medical treatment, and have since been released from hospital care.
What comes next
According to court records, Rodriguez is scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court on May 4 for sentencing after his conviction last month.
In light of this month’s alleged incidents, Rodriguez now faces additional charges including attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, unlawful flight from law enforcement, possession of narcotics and possession of dangerous drugs.
As of Tuesday, Rodriguez remained in custody at Mohave County Jail without bond.
Reporter Dave Hawkins contributed to this story.
