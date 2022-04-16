A Lake Havasu City man arrested earlier this month after an alleged shootout with law enforcement officers has now been indicted on 11 felony charges in Mohave Superior Court.
Juan M. Rodriguez, 48, is now charged with counts including possession of a weapon by a felon, attempted first-degree murder, unlawful flight from law enforcement, endangerment, money laundering, three counts of aggravated assault, possession of narcotics for sale, possession of dangerous drugs for sale and one count of criminal damage to property.
Rodriguez was arrested April 1 after a confrontation with Arizona Department of Public Safety officers and deputies of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, which took place in the vicinity of Kingman’s Mohave Community College campus.
The incident began when Arizona State Police Trooper Donald Shed attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Rodriguez’ vehicle, after Rodriguez allegedly failed to stop at a posted stop sign in the Kingman area. According to reports earlier this month, Rodriguez attempted to flee from Shed, before attempting to ram Shed’s vehicle. Soon afterward, Rodriguez and passenger Tabitha Rubash, 21, reportedly parked their vehicle.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Shed ordered the vehicle’s occupants to raise their hands. One of the suspects allegedly responded by firing upon Shed with a fully automatic weapon.
Shed returned fire and attempted to retreat to a more advantageous position, according to Mohave County officials. According to the report, Rodriguez pursued Shed as he continued to fire on the officer. Shed was struck once in his shoulder during the exchange, and sought medical attention as Rodriguez and his companion made their escape.
Rodriguez’ vehicle was seen afterward near Kingman’s Mohave Community College campus, and Rodriguez was allegedly seen running into the desert area north of the facility. Law enforcement officials confronted Rodriguez at the location, where another exchange of gunfire took place. Rodriguez was wounded in the confrontation, and taken into custody.
According to the sheriff’s office, witnesses saw Rodriguez attempting to conceal several items in the desert. Those items are believed to have included $30,000 in cash, as well as usable amounts of suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl.
Rodriguez now remains in custody at Mohave County Jail on $2 million bond. At the time of his arrest, he was a fugitive wanted after he absconded from a March 1 criminal trial. During that trial, Rodriguez was found guilty on charges related to transporting 1.3 pounds of methamphetamine in Lake Havasu City, as well as possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a firearm during a drug-related offense.
He is scheduled to be sentenced in his felony conviction on May 4.
As of Friday, no hearing date had been set in Rodriguez’ new felony indictment.
