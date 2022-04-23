A Lake Havasu City man was arraigned this week on charges of attempted first-degree murder in an alleged shootout this month with state and county law enforcement. Even as he awaits a trial in the case, he is scheduled to be sentenced on unrelated charges of trafficking methamphetamine.
Juan M. Rodriguez, 48, stood trial in late February on charges of transporting more than 1.3 pounds of methamphetamine for sale in Havasu. Rodriguez remained free from custody on $2,000 bond prior to his conviction, and was present during that trial until the jury went into deliberations in early March. According to court records, Rodriguez is believed to have fled prior to the jury’s guilty verdict.
He remained at large until April 1, when he encountered - and allegedly attempted to kill - an Arizona State Police trooper in a possible effort to evade capture.
Arizona State Police trooper Donald Shed attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Rodriguez’ vehicle in the Kingman area, when he reportedly saw Rodriguez failing to stop at a posted stop sign. According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Rodriguez fled, before attempting to ram Shed’s vehicle. Rodriguez stopped the vehicle soon afterward, according to the report, accompanied by 21-year-old passenger Tabitha Rubash.
Shed ordered the vehicle’s occupants to raise their hands at the scene. According to investigators, one of the vehicle’s occupants responded by firing upon Shed with a fully-automatic weapon.
According to the report, Shed attempted to retreat to a more tactically advantageous position during the exchange. Investigators say Rodriguez pursued Shed as he continued to fire upon the officer. Shed was struck in his shoulder during the exchange, and sought medical attention.
Rodriguez and Rubash allegedly left the scene, but were located by responding law enforcement officers in the area of Kingman’s Mohave Community College campus.
Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies confronted Rodriguez at the scene, where another exchange of gunfire took place. Rodriguez was wounded during that confrontation, and taken into custody.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Rodriguez was believed to have hidden items in the desert north of the college campus prior to his final confrontation with law enforcement. Those items are believed to have included $30,000 in cash, as well as usable amounts of suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl.
Rodriguez is now scheduled to appear for a pre-trial conference on May 4 in reference to his most recent case. He has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, unlawful flight from law enforcement, possession of a weapon by a felon, endangerment, money laundering, three counts of aggravated assault, possession of narcotics for sale, possession of dangerous drugs for sale and one count of criminal damage to property.
Sentencing for his March conviction on charges of transportation of dangerous drugs for sale will also take place May 4.
