20-year-old Andres Aguilar is a suspect in a shooting that happened in May 2022. Lake Havasu City Police Department is asking the public for assistance in finding the suspect.
On May 30, 2022, LHCPD officers responded to a report of gunshots fired at London Bridge Beach. Multiple handgun ammunition casings were found in the upper parking lot, and two vehicles and one building were struck by the shots during the investigation.
