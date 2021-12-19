A Lake Havasu City man will be sentenced today to a minimum of seven years in prison today on charges of drive-by shooting - whether the jury believes he’s guilty or not.
Attorneys are now arguing for leniency in the case of 22-year-old Garrett Wilder, who was convicted two months ago in the alleged drive-by shooting of 23-year-old California resident Garrett Dotson, who is the son of A&E Network’s “Storage Wars” host Don Dotson.
Wilder’s trial began Oct. 19, where Deputy Mohave County Public Defender Paul Amann argued that Wilder acted in self-defense when he shot the victim last September from the window of his vehicle. And Amann says it’s a defense Wilder’s jury agreed with, despite his conviction.
According to Amann, Wilder was driving in the 2100 block of Injo Drive last September, and witnessed an altercation that involved Dotson and an acquaintance of Dotson’s, Mauro Owens, at the scene — both of whom were allegedly intoxicated. Amann said Wilder interrupted the altercation and offered assistance, at which time Dotson and Owens approached Wilder’s vehicle in an aggressive manner. According to Amann’s defense, Dotson allegedly kicked Wilder’s vehicle before the two men allegedly attempted to open the vehicle’s door and possibly pull the defendant out. Wilder fired the near-fatal round from his weapon, striking Dotson in his abdomen before leaving the scene.
Emergency first responders transported Dotson to Havasu Regional Medical Center, before the victim was ultimately flown to a Las Vegas hospital in critical condition.
According to Dotson’s statements to police, it was Wilder who initiated the confrontation by stopping his vehicle in front of Dotson’s rented residence and shouting statements intended to antagonize Dotson and Owens. Dotson told police that when he and Owens approached the vehicle to confront Wilder, the defendant fired from the vehicle’s window. Dotson reportedly told police neither he nor Owens were close to the vehicle when the shooting occurred.
But the evidence, Amann said, indicated otherwise.
“Dotson and Owens perjured themselves on the witness stand, claiming that they were nowhere near Wilder’s car,” Amann said in a brief filed Tuesday in Mohave Superior Court. “The jurors compared Dotson’s Gucci shoe print with the footprint on Wilder’s vehicle and found Wilder’s account credible. They found Dotson’s and Owens’ story to be not credible.”
According to Amann, members of the jury agreed in post-trial interviews that Wilder acted in self-defense at the time of the shooting. Amann says 10 jurors were in favor of acquitting Wilder on all counts, but were convinced by jury forewoman Susan Kokkinen to convict Wilder on the count of drive-by shooting. It was Kokkinen’s reasoning, Amann said, that drive-by shooting was an offense that would result in a lighter sentence than charges of aggravated assault, and that Wilder had acted irresponsibly with his firearm.
Drive-by shooting was in fact the most serious of the counts against Wilder, carrying a minimum seven-year prison sentence. The minimum sentence for aggravated assault is five years in prison. Amann says jurors were also instructed by the court not to take sentencing into account while rendering a verdict.
Amann cited testimony from members of the jury in November, when he filed motions that Wilder be granted a new trial, or that his conviction be overturned. Mohave Superior Court Judge Billy Sipe denied both motions earlier this month.
“(Sipe) said he would only consider overturning a jury’s verdict in the ‘most extreme’ circumstances,” Amann told Today’s News-Herald after that hearing.
Wilder’s sentencing hearing is scheduled to take place Monday, at the Mohave County Superior Courthouse in Kingman.
