One of the suspects in the largest methamphetamine bust in Arizona state history that occurred in north Mohave County is a convicted killer. That was one of the revelations of a Tuesday hearing regarding release conditions for Maurius Mason, 38, and Julie Mason, 52.
The Burlington, Iowa residents were arrested following a late January traffic stop on Interstate 15 near the Utah border. The Department of Public safety said officers seized 362 pounds of meth from the vehicle occupied by the Mason’s.
Deputy Mohave County attorney Morgan Carstensen asked Superior Court judge Derek Carlisle to reject defense requests to reduce the Mason’s bond from $100,000 each. She noted that Mr. Mason was convicted of first degree murder at the age of 14 and that the defendants are flight risks given severe prison punishment possibilities.
Defense attorney Michael Ziton said Mr. Mason enjoys the presumption of innocence who should be afforded the opportunity to return to work to general revenue to fund his defense. He said his client is a talented lathe operator for a nationally known heavy equipment company.
Defense attorney Paul Ramos told the Court that Mrs. Mason runs a day care business that has shut down since she has been incarcerated. He said Mason and others who work there are being denied the opportunity to work until she gains freedom to resume operation of the enterprise.
“She’s just not going to fail to appear,” Ramos argued on behalf of Mrs. Mason. “She understands the ramifications of that.”
Judge Carlisle reduced bond for both defendants. Mr. Mason’s was reduced to $50,000 and Mrs. Mason is held on $45,000.
Their next hearings are scheduled March 22.
