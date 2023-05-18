A Lake Havasu City man is in custody on charges of second-degree murder, after a shooting incident that took place this week on McCulloch Boulevard.
Police were called Wednesday morning to a residence on the 2500 block of McCulloch Boulevard, where 19-year-old Arnell L. Bell was found suffering from a gunshot injury. Officers attempted life-saving measures upon their arrival, but the victim reportedly died at the scene.
According to a statement Thursday by Lake Havasu City officials, 22-year-old Havasu resident Angel F. Caldera was held for questioning in the case. Caldera was ultimately charged with second-degree murder, and transported to the Lake Havasu City Jail.
Caldera made an initial court appearance on Thursday, where his bond was set at $1 million. He was transported to Mohave County Jail in Kingman to await arraignment in the case, which could take place later this month.
According to Arizona Supreme Court records, Caldera has never been previously convicted of a felony in the state of Arizona. Records show that Caldera was most recently cited in Lake Havasu City on misdemeanor counts including a stop sign violation, driving without proof of insurance and driving without a valid license. He was fined for those offenses, but records show that his fines may have been delinquent as of this month.
Anyone with additional information in the incident is asked to contact the Lake Havasu City Police Department at 928-855-1171. Information may also be submitted anonymously at 928-854-8477; or by texting a message to “CRIMES” (274637).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.