Angel F. Caldera

Angel F. Caldera.

A Lake Havasu City man is in custody on charges of second-degree murder, after a shooting incident that took place this week on McCulloch Boulevard.

Police were called Wednesday morning to a residence on the 2500 block of McCulloch Boulevard, where 19-year-old Arnell L. Bell was found suffering from a gunshot injury. Officers attempted life-saving measures upon their arrival, but the victim reportedly died at the scene.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.