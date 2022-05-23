A California man will be arraigned on homicide charges this week, 17 years after police say he murdered a Canadian tourist in her Lake Havasu City hotel room.
Stacy Childs, 60, was indicted by a Mohave County grand jury on charges of second-degree murder last week, and is now expected to appear by teleconference at an arraignment hearing on Thursday before Mohave Superior Judge Douglas Camacho.
The case began in early April, 2005, when the body of Ottawa resident Barbara I. Kalow was discovered in her hotel room at the Windsor Inn, on London Bridge Road, by housekeeping staff. Investigators at the scene noted her death as suspicious, due to circumstances at the crime scene and the absence of her vehicle from the business’ parking lot.
According to police statements in 2005, Kalow’s cause of death was ultimately determined to have been forced asphyxiation.
Lake Havasu City Police detectives searched for Kalow’s vehicle that year, which was ultimately found abandoned on Interstate 15 in California. Pieces of the vehicle, including its steering wheel, were processed for possible fingerprint and DNA evidence that could potentially identify Kalow’s killer.
According to city officials, the Lake Havasu City Police Department’s criminal investigations unit and the department’s cold case squad reopened their investigation into Kalow’s death in 2018. Officials say that DNA results established probable cause for the arrest of Stacy Childs, who as of this year resided in the city of Santa Cruz.
On April 26, Havasu police detectives traveled to Santa Cruz, with assistance from the Santa Cruz Police Department, and served a warrant for Childs’ arrest at his California home.
As of Monday, Childs remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $1 million bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.