A suspect has been arrested one week after a homeless veteran’s tent was intentionally set on fire in Needles.
Last Wednesday, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s and Fire Departments responded to a report of a fire in the area of Hospitality lane and Flip Mendez Street in Needles around 11:30 p.m. A homeless veteran’s tent was found in flames.
Further investigation revealed the fire was intentionally set, and Bastian Sanchez, 28, of Needles was arrested for arson. Sanchez was booked into the Colorado River Station jail with a bail set at $50,000, according to the SBCSD.
