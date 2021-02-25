A Lake Havasu City man was arrested on Feb. 20 for aggravated DUI, driving with an open container of alcohol, and operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
According to the police report, Anthony L. Komberg, 27, was reportedly driving erratically in the Walgreens parking lot around 12:30 p.m. He then allegedly went to the pharmacy drive through, where he was seen drinking Fireball whiskey in the car, yelling, screeching his minivan’s tires, kicking the driver door from the inside and crying.
Komberg was then arrested after displaying symptoms of intoxication and brought to the LHCPD jail for booking, where he continued to display erratic mood swings, according to police.
