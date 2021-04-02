A Lake Havasu City man was arrested Monday afternoon on felony DUI charges after an alleged hit-and-run accident in the area of Smoketree and Lake Havasu Avenues.
According to alleged witness statements, a vehicle operated by Havasu resident Alexander M. Jerry, 53, struck the rear of another vehicle at the location before leaving the scene. Officers ultimately located Jerry’s vehicle in the area of Acoma Boulevard and Rainbow Avenue. Officers stopped Jerry’s vehicle at a Rainbow Avenue address, and questioned him about the incident.
Police say Jerry’s speech appeared to be slurred while speaking with officers, and Jerry’s breath allegedly smelled of alcohol. According to police, Jerry agreed to perform a series of field sobriety tests at the scene, which he was allegedly unable to complete.
Jerry was arrested at the scene on suspicion of DUI, and officers took photographs of the vehicle he’d been operating. According to police, visible damage was present on the vehicle’s bumper.
During a search of the vehicle, officers allegedly found empty bottles of vodka and whiskey. Jerry was transported to Lake Havasu City Jail, where a test of his breath allegedly showed his blood-alcohol concentration to be about 0.25% at the time of his arrest.
Jerry was also serving a sentence of probation at the time of his arrest, after having been convicted of extreme DUI in 2019.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.