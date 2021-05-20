A former Lake Havasu City resident accused in multiple sex offenses against a child will receive a mental health evaluation prior to a court hearing next month.
Mohave County prosecutors indicted Edward Decker, 29, last January on two counts of sexual conduct with a minor younger than 12. The indictment followed an investigation by the Lake Havasu City Police Department that began almost two years ago.
In August of 2019, a student at a Lake Havasu City elementary school reported the alleged incidents to a school resource officer. According to alleged witness statements, the student had been staying the night at the home of a friend -- a relative of Decker’s. During that sleepover, the student allegedly said that Decker arrived, and behaved strangely toward her.
According to statements taken from the reporting party, Decker kissed her cheek and put her arm around her, and later made a comment to her about the two of them “dating.”
The student described the incident to her friend, the report said. According to police, the reporting party’s friend confided that she experienced similar unwanted -- and far more intimate -- advances from Decker on multiple occasions that prosecutors say were committed between 2016 and 2019.
The school resource officer then spoke with Decker’s relative, who allegedly confirmed statements given by the reporting party. According to police, the victim said Decker inappropriately touched her on multiple occasions since she was 9 years old.
Decker was arrested this February after he failed to appear in Mohave Superior Court for arraignment in the case. As of Tuesday, he remained in custody at Mohave County Jail under $75,000 bond.
According to court records, Decker will receive a mental health evaluation to determine whether he is competent to stand trial.
The results of that evaluation could be disclosed as early as June 1, when Decker next appears in Mohave Superior Court for a status conference in his case.
